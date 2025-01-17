‘We’re all gonna die’: Trump’s official presidential portrait is being destroyed by the internet

Donald Trump has revealed his official presidential portrait. Let the barbecue begin.

Twitter users came out of the woodwork to roast Trump’s executive mugshot far and wide. Some thought that the president-elect’s squinting image marked the beginning of the end, writing “we’re all gonna die.”

The first murder victim on Trump’s hit list? The economy. Economists have predicted that the president-elect’s plans for commerce will put trade in the ground. Trump’s tariffs are set to shrink the economy and send inflation skyrocketing. Trump’s tax plan will take money out of the pockets of every American save for the richest 5%. Trump’s mass deportation plan will kneecap America’s agricultural and construction industries, cause widespread job loss, and send the price of goods and inflation rates soaring even higher. Like Trump’s portrait, it ain’t gonna be pretty.

Trump’s policy schemes are giving supervillain, and his new portrait doesn’t help.

Supervillain — HoHoHo (@DPLRR02) January 16, 2025

austin powers villain ass photo — رایان (@starfrost98) January 16, 2025

He’s even got the smirk and everything.

What I wanna know why Donald Trump chose to do an evil Dreamworks face for his portrait. The lopsided smirk screams “I’m up to no good,” but not in a charming Shrek sort of way, more like Lord Farquaad.

Regardless of where you stand

He looks like a super villian — Gooberwares (@gooberwares) January 16, 2025

I’m standing as far away as possible.

Trump’s inauguration picture looks just like his mugshot! ??? FOTUS…Felon of The United States! pic.twitter.com/G79t19klqE — Annie (@AnnieForTruth) January 16, 2025

As this user points out, Trump’s presidential portrait is the spitting image of his mugshot, albeit with less Nosferatu lighting.

More than kinda, they are completely.

why does it look like his funeral portrait instead? — Festa Totale e Parziale (@cvntcontessa) January 15, 2025

Whatever Trump’s funeral portrait turns out to be, I’m sure he’ll be making the same face.

sensitive content warning where? — ethan (@ilyciwyw) January 15, 2025

Seriously, if any image demands a “click to reveal” it’s this one. There are children on this app.

EWWWWW — thank u, next ? (@gh0sst1n) January 15, 2025

Yikes.

It still gets me.

just big and scary looking — Alektra (@missalektra) January 15, 2025

Something tells me that “big and scary looking” is exactly the way Trump wanted it. The president-elect has created a public persona as America’s strongman dictator – and he’s vowed to live up to that title. Trump’s obsession with autocrats traces back to his first term in office, where he dished out compliments for authoritarians like Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un. The president-elect has expressed his desire for totalitarian government control in private as well, telling his aides that he needed the “kind of generals that Hitler had.”

Hideous indeed. After the recent ruling of New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan, Donald Trump has officially made history as the first ever convicted felon to hold the title of president. Though Trump was found guilty of falsifying business records in conjunction with his hush money payments to Stormy Daniels, the president-elect will not serve time for the crime. He was given an “unconditional discharge” meaning that he will be a felon in name only, he won’t go to jail or get probation.

According to the recent report from Special Counsel Jack Smith, jail is exactly where Donald Trump to be. Smith wrote that there was enough evidence to convict Trump of a crime for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, which culminated in the January 6th attack on U.S. Capitol Building. Due to Trump’s status as president-elect, the Department of Justice threw out its case against him according to their long established principle of not prosecuting presidents. If Trump wasn’t going to the White House, Smith writes, he’d be behind bars.

face card declined – insufficient funds — jamie (@stateofgrapess) January 15, 2025

Insufficient funds. Overdrawn. Bankrupt – like his companies.

looks a mess as usual — Naevis -77.82X-78.29 (@naevisualizer) January 15, 2025

A mess. One that the next president will spent their 2028 term cleaning up, assuming America survives the current one.

