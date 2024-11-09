We should all take a break from the election news to appreciate this green pit bull puppy

If your stomach has been stuck in your throat for the last few days, trust me, I get it. With the state of the world appearing more grim by the minute, the news cycle is only amplifying our paranoia. But luckily, the perfect distraction has arrived—and she’s the proverbial messiah of pit bull puppies everywhere.

Frankly, this week has sucked for the nearly 70 million Americans who voted for Vice President Kamala Harris. But no matter how you’re coping with Donald Trump’s victory, I think we can all agree that puppies tend to make things a little better, and in this case, they might just be the common denominator this country needs. Enter Fiona, a baby pit bull born with quite an eye-catching look.

A newborn pit bull was named after a Shrek character and maybe everything will be OK

The couple found online research that said Fiona should only be green for a couple of weeks. https://t.co/OaFk5mil5s — WNDU (@16NewsNow) November 6, 2024

Speaking to news outlet WLOX on Monday, proud pittie owner Annise Tooley revealed that she had to make a pretty bizarre Google search when her dog, Pearl, gave birth to a litter of puppies over the weekend in Hancock County, Mississippi: “Why [is] one of my puppies that my American Pit had … green?” The firstborn was born with green-hued fur, unlike her siblings, who had white coats.

Luckily, the puppy’s unique coloring isn’t anything to be concerned about, as it doesn’t mean there’s some type of crazy nuclear radiation mutating her DNA. Rather, this is a perfectly natural—albeit, odd—phenomenon that can occur when the bile pigment biliverdin mixes with a dog’s amniotic fluid in utero. This can stain a pup’s fur green, but only temporarily. No harm done. The color should fade within a matter of weeks, and soon, Fiona will be as cream-colored as her littermates.

The only real challenge was finding the perfect name for Pearl’s little bundle of joy, and thankfully, Tooley and her boyfriend, Greg, delivered. “We decided to name her Fiona after the Shrek movie, the female in Shrek,” Tooley told WLOX. An absolutely ogre-able choice, if I do say so myself. Fiona and her siblings will all be put up for adoption in the coming weeks, as Tooley already has her hands full with four other pups.

There have been a few notable cases of biliverdin dying puppies’ coats green in recent years. A dog born in Italy was appropriately named Pistachio after his owners discovered his rare coloring, while a green golden retriever called Shamrock born in Florida took the world by storm earlier this year for her greenish tint. We could all use a little luck after Election Day, so hey, I’ll take anything I can get.

Suffice it to say, Fiona’s wholesome story is a very welcome break from the devastating headlines, and fawning over just how cute she is might very well be the only thing this country can agree on. More of this, please!

