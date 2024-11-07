‘Women lose again!’ Nick Fuentes just said the quiet part out loud about Donald Trump’s victory

Nick Fuentes was dead serious when he gleefully cheered about women losing abortion rights.

Fuentes, a longtime Trump supporter, was ecstatic when Trump won. During his election live-stream, Fuentes said, “Men win again. And yes, we control your bodies.” He wasn’t done with his one-minute hatefest video. “There will never ever be a female president. It’s over.” He called women stupid for trying to break the glass ceiling—something he attached to a brick wall that will “forever” keep them down.

you just proved it was never about the fetus and more about controlling women. https://t.co/Vt0I3MKMw0 — ☆ melanie ☆ (@loverglow13) November 6, 2024

During his asinine tirade, Fuentes made a mockery of a pro-choice ad. The ad was meant to show how Republican congressmen are trying to suppress reproductive rights, especially under a Trump victory. Ironically, Fuentes himself proved through his one-minute hate fest video that the ad’s portrayal of the congressman wasn’t overboard. There are men like him who care nothing more than the satisfaction of controlling women’s bodies. It was never about protecting the interests of children. Rather, those who agree with Fuentes clearly voted for Trump so that they can have a shot at “owning” women by restricting their reproductive rights.

A pure grifter

Just a day before the election, Nick Fuentes announced that the MAGA movement of 2024 no longer resonated with him. He ranted about how a second Trump term would focus on billionaire interests. Fuentes even conceded that liberals were correct—that there was something cultish about the MAGA movement. He claimed ambivalence over the results, despite saying he still preferred Trump over Harris.

That doesn’t matter now, because Fuentes was quick to flip when Trump won. He changed stances overnight, as if he’d never left the MAGA crowd. Fuentes also thanked men for “saving the country from bitches”—women who are fighting for their reproductive rights.

The masks are fully off now pic.twitter.com/ZlAkFr9FO5 — Sam G (@ItsSamG) November 6, 2024

Despite his extreme language, many online have seen through his grift. One user on Twitter wrote, “You are a spineless grifter.” Many others weren’t surprised at all—Fuentes is known for using abhorrent language against women and other ethnic minorities.

The silver lining in this story is that many people are still disgusted by Fuentes’ rhetoric. He’s still perceived as an extremist—a Mini Hitler of sorts, as some have said. Trump may have won the election, but the fight doesn’t stop there for women. Fuentes can gloat for now, but women will eventually break the glass ceiling. We will try and fail until he’s the one who has something to cry about.

