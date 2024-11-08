‘Project 2025 was real the whole time’: Republicans confirm the greatest fear of Trump’s imminent second term

Unless you haven’t been paying attention, you’ve probably heard whispers about Project 2025 swirling around Donald Trump’s campaign. For a time, he distanced himself from them and stated that the project was not real. Now, with his new term confirmed, he and the rest of the Republicans have no reason to hide any longer.

On X (formerly Twitter), Matt Walsh (the bad one), political commentator, right-wing pundit, and wannabe film director who for some reason keeps making documentaries on questions that already have answers, said, “Now that the election is over I think we can finally say that yeah actually Project 2025 is the agenda. Lol”. Later on, another political commentator and YouTuber (ugh) Benny Johnson confirmed this as well, saying, “It is my honor to inform you all that Project 2025 was real the whole time.”

Project 2025 is a policy prepared by The Heritage Foundation, who claim they want to “save the American dream.” How will they do that? By eliminating such departments as the Department of Education and broadening executive powers, including control of the Justice Department and FBI. They also want to implement a national abortion ban and with it further restrictions on contraception, as well as roll back environmental regulations.

The gloating and the complete transparency is nauseating. They don’t care about the American people. They only want complete and total control over the country and everybody in it. There is no “dream” to be saved, or at least not the one we have all been led to believe.

During the campaign, Democrats tried to tie Trump to the policy in the hopes that it would deter potential voters. It was also hardly a secret; everybody knew Trump was aware because of who he has surrounded himself with. During the singular Presidential debate back in September, Kamala Harris called out Project 2025, stating, “What you’re going to hear tonight is a detailed and dangerous plan called Project 2025 that the former president intends on implementing if he were elected again.”

The fact that this still wasn’t enough to prevent a reelection is terrifying. Project 2025 does not have policies to benefit the American people as a whole. It wants to prevent bodily autonomy and deport immigrants. It wants to give power to a select group of people with no input from anybody else. With Project 2025, there is no room for an American Dream for anybody but the wealthy. The progress that we have made over the last few decades is in jeopardy of being completely eliminated, and yet people remain ignorant or apathetic.

Trump still has not directly commented about it, but undoubtedly in time he will. And even if he doesn’t, its influence is obvious in who is linked to the Trump administration. It’s only a matter of time before more Republicans open up about it. They won. They don’t need to feign ignorance anymore.

