We Now Have an Answer to ‘Invincible’s Most Important Question … Probably

Enthusiasts of the Invincible comic book series may not be as blown away by the show’s drama as much as first-timers, but that doesn’t mean there’s not plenty to be said about the animated twists and turns that Robert Kirkman and company have subjected us to thus far.

Indeed, with just two episodes to go in the second season now, we’ve already learned plenty about those teases we got in the trailer for the last four episodes; we know that Rudy and Eve are in fact safely out of reach of the Sequids, that Shrinking Rae managed to survive what seemed like a fatal encounter with the Lizard League, and the identity of the unfortunate soul that everyone was attending the funeral of in said trailer.

But some of you are concerned with something else entirely, for some reason: Is the Invincible television series an anime?

Is Invincible an anime?

Simply put, no, Invincible is not an anime. There are certainly smatterings of anime influence in Invincible’s presentation, but because the show didn’t originate from a Japanese animation studio, Invincible is not an anime, if we’re being reasonably pedantic about the whole thing.

If you’re trying to settle a debate, I’m happy to provide that answer here. If you’re trying to figure out if Invincible is worth watching (it is), you’re asking the wrong questions. If you’re looking for a reason to avoid it, you are, again, asking the wrong questions, and I strongly advise against judging something based solely on its medium.

Invincible’s second season is currently streaming on Prime Video, with new episodes releasing every Thursday until the season finale on April 4. A third season is on the docket.

(featured image: Prime Video)

