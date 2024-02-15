Unfortunately For Mark, ‘Invincible’ Season 2 Part 2 Is Almost Here

One of streaming’s most painful waits of the season is almost over.

We still may be a month out from the second half of season two of Invincible, but thanks to the brand new trailer we’ve gotten courtesy of the brain trust behind one of the premier peaks of episodic superhero storytelling, this specific drought just became a bit more bearable as we approach the final stretch.

So, what can we expect from the next round of events designed to ruin Mark Grayson’s life? Here’s the lowdown on the next four episodes of Invincible‘s second season ahead of their Prime Video release.

What’s going on in Invincible season two?

When we last saw Mark and company back in November, things were going from bad to worse on a multitude of levels. Beyond Mark reuniting with the father who almost killed him—one that’s now asking him for forgiveness over both the aforementioned reason and the fact of his new family—he quickly runs out of time to process the resulting emotions as a squadron of Viltrumites takes Omni-Man in for execution while forcing Mark to take over his father’s original mission: prepare Earth for the Viltrum invasion, lest the totalitarian aliens destroy his home planet instead.

Going forward, it looks as though Mark—with help from his allies back on Earth—will have to find a way to navigate that impossible ultimatum, all while helping to rebuild the devastated home planet of his brother and fighting off a new parasitic threat that’s found its way to Earth. All the while, Angstrom Levy schemes in both the background and foreground, Nolan awaits his execution, and a death in Mark’s circle prepares to shatter the stakes in a whole new way. Indeed, we definitely have a season of Invincible on our hands.

Who stars in Invincible season two?

The usual suspects of Invincible‘s beefy voice roster, including Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, J. K. Simmons, Gillian Jacobs, and season two debutant Sterling K. Brown, are all back for round two as expected.

As for who might join the cast over the course of these next four episodes, there’s still a whole list of talent confirmed for season two who have yet to have their characters revealed, including Chloe Bennet (who’s most likely portraying the Viltrumite Anissa, aka Mark’s worst nightmare), Young Justice veteran Zehra Fazal, Eric Bauza, Calista Flockhart, Josh Keaton, Luke Macfarlane, Ella Purnell, Tim Robinson, Shantel VanSanten, Kari Wahlgren, and Gary Anthony Williams.

When does part two of Invincible season two release?

The fifth episode of Invincible season two will mark the beginning of part two on March 14 later this year, with the remaining episodes releasing every Thursday until the season finale on April 4. A third season is also in the works.

