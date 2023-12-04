We Have To Wait HOW Long for ‘Invincible’ Season 2, Episode 5??

Good news, Invincible fans: Season two’s fifth episode is on the way. November opened with an explosive series of episodes expanding on season one’s finale, introducing us to an alternate universe, life after Nolan Grayson’s major reveal, and Mark figuring out what comes next, among other significant plot points. Let’s just say that if you haven’t seen the first four episodes from fall 2023, then you’re deeply missing out.

Luckily, Invincible’s second season isn’t over yet. There’s more coming on the way, although you might have to wait a bit before you learn more about Mark Grayson’s story. Here’s what we know so far about the fifth episode’s premiere.

So, when is Invincible Season 2, Episode 5 premiering?

We don’t have an official, confirmed release date for Invincible season two’s fifth episode. However, we do know that it’s set to come sometime in early 2024. No specific month or quarter has been announced yet, although we know for sure that there will be four more episodes to close out season two, part two.

We do have one small hint about when episode five will premiere. Four days after episode four’s release in late November 2023, Invincible executive producer Simon Racioppa hopped on Geekcentric for a 16-minute interview where he hinted at episode five’s release window.

“Those four episodes were hopefully emotionally draining in some places, exciting in others,” Racioppa said, referencing season two’s first part. “Hopefully, they make you think for the next few weeks or months to just make you reflect on it, so that you don’t just forget it. That’s what I’m hoping people will take back.”

Given Racioppa gave his interview right at the end of November, it seems plausible that we could see more Invincible by February at the very earliest. In the meantime, don’t clear out your holiday plans just to catch Invincible’s next episode. We know for sure it simply won’t be ready until the new year.

