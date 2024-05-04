When Can We Watch ‘Tulsa King’ Season 2?

Featuring Sylvester Stallone in his first scripted television series, Tulsa King got renewed for a second season soon after the premiere of season one. The show received an Emmy nomination in 2023 (for Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or a Variety Program), and fans of the series are looking forward to its second season.

While there is no specific release date yet, season 2 of Tulsa King is expected to arrive sometime in the fall of this year. A recent update indicated that the filming of the second season had begun, and the release date should be made public once production wraps up.

Season 2 is expected to return with more or less the same cast, with notable additions that include former MCU regular Frank Grillo and Neil McDonough (Suits, Band of Brothers). Grillo is set to portray Kansas City gangster Bill Bevilaqua, who is expected to lock horns with Stallone’s character while setting up new territory in Tulsa. McDonough, on the other hand, will play Cal Thresher, a “territorial businessman” who doesn’t appreciate Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone) setting up shop in Tulsa.

Stallone, Andrea Savage (Stacy Beale), Martin Starr (Lawrence “Bodhi” Geigerman), Jay Will (Tyson Mitchell), Max Casella (Armand “Manny” Truisi), Domenick Lombardozzi (Don Charles “Chickie” Invernizzi), Vincent Piazza (Vincent Antonacci), Dana Delany (Margaret Devereaux), and Garrett Hedlund (Mitch Keller) are set to reprise their roles from season 1.

Following the cliffhanger at the end of season 1, the second season will certainly have a lot to answer for. A major talking point amongst fans has been Manfredi’s arrest by the ATF/FBI, and it will be intriguing to see how he manages to escape from the clutches of authorities. His love interest, Stacy Beale, played a major role in his arrest, and the future of their relationship is in question after she turns him in. Chickie is expected to be Manfredi’s No. 1 nemesis, who will have to face off against Thresher and Bevilaqua.

Tulsa King marks another successful collaboration between showrunner Taylor Sheridan and Paramount+, who have also worked together on shows Yellowstone and 1923. Stallone also stars in another series on the streamer, his reality show The Family Stallone.

