I Might Combust if I Have to Wait Any Longer for ‘Fire Force’ Season 3

I’m so excited for Fire Force season 3. I could almost combust! Not literally, though, like the people in this anime who become flaming monsters through spontaneous combustion. I’m not making that up, but you already know that because you’re bursting with excitement just as much as I am.

The last we saw of Fire Force was in 2020, and it ended with Captain Hague getting backstabbed, for real. He died after getting stabbed and was suspended from the ceiling with multiple stakes poking out of his body. It’s a sorry scene for anybody to walk into, and you probably still have nightmares over it.

If you’re looking forward to picking up where the last season left off, you’ll have to wait indefinitely for updates. Fire Force season three is still up in the air, and no episodes have been released since the 24th episode of the anime’s second season.

Don't mess with Shinra and his brother! ? pic.twitter.com/jRN53cJNbZ — Fire Force EN (@FireForceAnime) January 31, 2024

For those not patient enough to wait for season three, you can also read the manga Fire Force by Atsushi Ohkubo at Kodansha. Unlike the anime, the manga is already finished, and you can read it non-stop starting from Chapter 174 so you can continue the events that happen after the anime.

Maybe you don’t want to spoil yourself with the manga of Fire Force, but here’s some advice. If you think that the moon looked a little wacky in the last episode of the second season, it’s not because you were seeing things. Go watch Soul Eater, another work by Atsushi Ohkubo, while waiting for the third season. It’ll blow your mind for sure, but it will prepare you for what’s about to happen in the third season of Fire Force.

(featured image: David Production)

