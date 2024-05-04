Gypsy Rose Blanchard Faces a ‘Different Form of Prison’ in New ‘Life After Lock Up’ Trailer

After serving seven years for her role in the murder of her abusive mother, Gypsy Rose Blanchard is a free woman. But so far, it sounds like her newfound freedom is a prison of its own, according to the first teaser for her upcoming Lifetime series, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up.

From the moment she reentered the public eye following her release in December 2023, Gypsy Rose Blanchard has once again found her way into the headlines, becoming something of an accidental pop culture icon overnight—but not all of the fame and spotlight has been glamorous. Of course, Hulu’s Emmy-winning miniseries The Act brought the disturbing case into the mainstream in 2019. Now that Blanchard herself is getting a chance to share her perspective, things have gotten … even stranger.

Right off the bat, Blanchard’s rise to social media superstardom has been chock-full of unintentionally hilarious moments, from her infamous “the D is fire” interview (apparently, it wasn’t enough to keep her affections) to speculation that she filed for divorce because her soon-to-be ex-husband Ryan Anderson “hoarded food” and “snored.” Woof.

Aside from her numerous podcast appearances, full glam sessions, TV specials, red carpets, and even a little plastic surgery, it’s not all sunshine and roses for Blanchard, who people seem to forget is still, in fact, a convicted felon. And now, Blanchard will star in another reality series for Lifetime.

Everything we know about Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up

As the title suggests, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up will explore the weeks following Blanchard’s release from prison, promising to take viewers along through the good, the bad, and the ugly—all in the most sickeningly bingeable, reality TV-esque way possible.

Not to be confused with Lifetime’s other six-hour docuseries The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, the first full-length trailer for Life After Lock Up, which debuted Wednesday morning, showed snippets of what we can expect to see, with Blanchard’s separation from Anderson set to take center stage.

While word that Blanchard is divorcing Anderson because of his sleeping and eating habits is likely just rumors, the couple, who married in July 2022, still chose to go their separate ways—though it seems unusually one-sided. Based on the teaser, the upcoming series will feature some pretty damning confessions explaining the split, with Blanchard flat-out admitting at one point, “I just don’t know if I’m going to be happy in this marriage. Eventually, I’m going to want a divorce.”

Relationship woes aside, the trailer also highlights the more dangerous parts of being such a recognizable figure, with Blanchard getting followed on a highway, facing death threats on Instagram, and even being accused of violating her parole—all of which have (understandably) taken a toll on her mental health. Divorce, rhinoplasty, stalking … yeah, maybe fame’s not all it’s cracked up to be.

For those curious to learn more about the post-prison life of one of America’s most infamous ex-convicts, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up premieres on Lifetime on June 3, 2024.

