We Could Have Both Aubrey Plaza & Sanaa Lathan as Catwoman—Purrfect

Yeah, I know the cat puns are tired, but whatever. We’re talking about Catwoman and the newest news about who voice her in DC Universe’s adult-targeted animated Harley Quinn series, starring … Kaley Cuoco. Actress and actual Predator Sanaa Lathan will be the smooth voice behind the cowl.

According to Bleeding Cool, actress Sanaa Lathan (Love & Basketball, Alien vs. Predator) is going to voice sometimes hero, sometimes villain, always a bad girl Selina Kyle, a.k.a. Catwoman. Lathan shared the news last week at the American Black Film Festival, joining a series that’s about Harley making a clean break from the Joker and setting out to be Gotham City’s “Queen-pin of Crime.” I mean, it’s good to have dreams, sis.

Lathan will then be the third Black woman to be Catwoman in some form, after the legendary Eartha Kitt and Oscar-winner Halle Berry. Joining them is also Lake Bell as Dr. Pamela Isley/Poison Ivy, Alan Tudyk as the Joker, Diedrich Bader as Bruce Wayne/ Batman, and Christopher Meloni as Commissioner Jim Gordon, which is honestly inspired casting on the latter and will officially make this the sexiest Commissioner Gordon there has ever been. Sorry, Gotham.

I’m still not totally sold on Cuoco’s voice for Harley because, at least for me, Arleen Sorkin is always number one and Harley should always sound like she’s from the East Coast. It’s a minor quibble, but I’m willing to give it a shot. I’m just hoping they give me some quality Harley Ivy content.

In other Catwoman news, on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, comedic actress and super cool person Aubrey Plaza said that she would love to play Catwoman in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, which is due out in 2021 and would star her opposite Robert Pattinson.

She told Colbert,

Okay, I’ve said that in like a couple interviews because… I get asked questions like, “If you were a superhero, which one would you want to be?” And I just always think of Catwoman because I just love that character and I love the Catwoman movie. The Halle Berry one. But it’s not something I think about every day… I’m just not gonna even try to get that part. There’s no way in Hell they’re gonna cast me.

In some versions of Catwoman’s story, she is a Latinx woman, so this would be an awesome ode to that, and comedic actors have always been able to pull off great performances in Batman movies, so I’m down to see Aubrey Plaza give the role a shot.

DC Universe will air Harley Quinn in Fall 2019.

