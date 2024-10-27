‘We, as women, will become collateral damage to your rage’: Former FLOTUS Michelle Obama appeals to undecided voters

Former FLOTUS Michelle Obama rallied for presidential candidate Kamala Harris, discussing reproductive rights and democracy during a rally in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Recommended Videos

The race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump is tight. Obama appealed to a variety of voters in her speech, including men, women, the undecided, and third-party voters. The former FLOTUS understands people’s frustration but warned them that their rage has severe consequences. She said, “Your rage does not exist in a vacuum. If we don’t get this election right, your wife, your daughter, your mother—we, as women, will become collateral damage to your rage.”

That speech Michelle Obama just gave was one of the best of this entire cycle. She is unbelievable. Here’s how she brought it home. pic.twitter.com/KZ5J2ZhmFy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 26, 2024

Votes in this election are pivotal. In Obama’s scathing speech, she emphasized that Harris would restore women’s reproductive rights and likened supporting Donald Trump to an assault on the safety of women in the country. The contrast between a possible Harris administration and another Trump term couldn’t be clearer.

Obama did not just address the men. She reminded women that they have voices, too. They can persuade others or simply cast their votes, even if they’re in a household unsupportive of their choices.

A tie-breaking speech

Michelle Obama’s endorsement of Harris may have broken the deadlock between the two candidates. She didn’t just advocate for Harris—she also made it clear why Harris is the only rational choice in this upcoming election.

.@MichelleObama: I hope that you will forgive me if I'm a little angry that we are indifferent to Donald Trump’s erratic behavior. His obvious mental decline, his history as a convicted felon, a known slumlord, a predator found liable for sexual abuse. All of this while we pick… pic.twitter.com/a2RrXJbWN9 — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 26, 2024

She expressed her disappointment and anger at the double standards placed on Harris. She pointed out that while Harris is expected to “dazzle” voters, Trump is forgiven for his failings. It’s as if voters expect Harris to have the answers to the secrets of the universe. Meanwhile, Trump is allowed to spew asinine lies about Haitian immigrants and make threatening statements against his political rivals.

She framed Harris in terms of decency and unity. On the other hand, Trump is an increasingly unstable populist who will endanger the lives and rights of all citizens, but especially the most vulnerable. Michelle Obama couldn’t have made the choice simpler. Let’s hope those who were still undecided were listening.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy