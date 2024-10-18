‘Those people are more dangerous‘: It’s okay guys, Donald Trump confirmed he isn’t ‘unhinged’

We can all breathe a sigh of relief, Donald Trump is not actually unhinged. Or so he states. The presidential candidate was responding to attacks from his opponent who denounced him as “unhinged” after Trump described his political opponents as the “enemy from within.” Who are these so-called enemies?

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris hosted a rally on Monday night in one of the country’s key swing states, Pennsylvania. She openly criticized her opponent’s mental faculties by describing him as “increasingly unstable and unhinged.” Trump’s mental faculties have been called into question by medical professionals as well. Harris played clips of Trump citing that “The worst people are the enemies from within,” and “Those people are more dangerous – the enemy from within – than Russia and China.” After sharing these clips at the rally, Harris addressed with the crowd,

“You heard his words coming from him. He’s talking about the ‘enemy within’ Pennsylvania… He’s talking about, that he considers anyone that doesn’t support him, or who will not bend to his will, and enemy of our country.”

What this kind of rhetoric does is create an environment where Trump supporters see any form of opposition, any form of disagreement against Trump and his ideology as a threat to their welfare and livelihood. This creates an extremely dangerous concoction of hate, fear, and radicalization. We have already seen the effects of this in the January 6th riots that took place when Trump lost to now-President Joe Biden.

Who is the enemy from within?

Trump to Bartiromo on what worries him about election day: "I think the bigger problem is the enemy from within … sick people, radical left lunatics. And it should be easily handled by, if necessary, by National Guard, or if really necessary, by the military." pic.twitter.com/twRsilNJnz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 13, 2024

When talking to Trump on Fox News, Maria Bartiromo asked the candidate if we should be worried about potential violent attacks from Chinese nationals (why Chinese nationals were brought into it I don’t know), people on the terrorist watch list, murderers, and rapist. The question came after the goverment reported it had thwarted an apparent Election Day terror attack by arresting an Afghan national.

More disturbing than the way the question was phrased, (again why were Chinese nationals a part of the equation and not the extreme right that actually launched an attack at the last election?) was Trump’s response. “I think the bigger problem is the enemy from within, not even the people who are destroying our country … I don’t think they’re the problem in terms of Election Day. I think the bigger problem are the people from within. We have some very bad people, we have some sick people, radical left lunatics.”

Trump’s thoughts on how to handle it: “It should be easily handled by, if necessary, by National Guard, or if really necessary, by the military.” He does not believe his own supporters, who started an insurrection at Capitol Hill endangering the lives of officers and law makers, are going to be a problem.

So, is he unhinged?

Of course, both candidates want you to believe that their opponent is “unhinged,” but Trump is the one actively has admitted to wanting to use military force to put down “radical left lunatics” when the only evidence of force used on election day was from his own supporters. When it comes to a game of name calling, you have to ignore the name-calling and follow the facts.

We know that Trump has openly admitted he wants to be a dictator, that he has incited violence when he doesn’t get what he wants, has incited an insurrection, and now is calling his opponents the “enemy” of America. I’ll let you decide, does that sound like the acts of a mentally stable person?

