Tim Walz had an amusing reaction to Tony Hinchcliffe’s comment about Puerto Rico. Walz wasn’t laughing, but he may have given voters a reason to laugh.

In his supposedly comedic speech at Madison Square Garden, Tony Hinchcliffe made several disparaging statements against immigrants. Unforgettably, Tony said, “There is a floating island of garbage. It’s called Puerto Rico.” The MAGA crowd at Madison Square Garden laughed along, and Puerto Ricans were merely the butt of this distasteful joke.

Walz, who saw the clip with Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), was visibly upset at the statement. Walz paused the video and asked, “Who is that jackwad?” Nobody was expecting Governor Walz to pull “jackwad” out, but he’s been through the thick of this campaign season. Earlier in October, Walz called Elon Musk “dipshit” for his election lottery scheme.

Gov. Walz and @AOC react to this clip: “When you have some a-hole calling Puerto Rico ‘floating garbage,’ know that that's what they think about you. It's what they think about anyone who makes less money than them… I want every Puerto Rican in Philadelphia and Reading and… https://t.co/L5GdSvLJWT pic.twitter.com/y9DQTABM0v — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 27, 2024

Needless to say, social media users are amused. They’re hoping that this won’t be the last of Tim Walz’ Midwestern slang. One wrote on Threads, “Wait ’til he unleashes ‘douche rocket.’ It’s a crowd pleaser.” Others even think that Walz’ “jackwad” comment is funnier than Tony’s entire set.p

Not to be partisan, but I don't think you should be allowed to keep being a professional comedian if you're less funny than the Midwestern governor who is calling you a "jackwad" — Jason Kirk (read my novel) (@JasonKirk_fyi) October 28, 2024

Can’t take this “joke”

AOC, who has Puerto Rican heritage, was disappointed at Tony’s statements. The New York representative hopes that people from Pennsylvania, which has a large Puerto Rican population, see Tony’s clip. She said, “When some a-hole calls Puerto Rico “floating garbage,” know that that’s what they think of you.” AOC also claims that people like Tony extend their derogatory mindset to working-class people.

Tony intended for this set to be a big joke, but the only ones laughing are other racist pundits. There are those who defend Tony, stating that he’s merely a “roast” comedian. Roasting requires wit and truth—and clearly, there was nothing remotely creative about calling Puerto Rico trash and leaving it at that. It also doesn’t help Tony’s case when his candidate regularly smears migrant communities and threatens deportations. Where exactly do the jokes end and the threats start?

