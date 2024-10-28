‘Floating island of garbage’: Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally isn’t beating the ‘Nazi party’ allegations

Calling another country a “floating island of garbage” is definitely going to win undecided voters. At least, that’s probably what comedian Kill Tony thought when he spoke on stage for a Trump event in Madison Square Garden.

Kill Tony started off the joke, saying, “I don’t know if you guys know this, but there is literally a floating island of garbage in the ocean right now.” Was it going to be a terrible refugee joke given Trump’s record of slandering immigrants? It’s not just a hit at immigrants—Kill directly referred to Puerto Rico as the “floating island of garbage.”

Don’t wait for the punchline, because there’s none. The butt of this awful joke is Puerto Rico. It seems that the crowd found the punchline because they started laughing at Kill’s joke. That wasn’t the last of those jokes—Kill wasn’t done with his horrendous set. He joked about being “welcoming” to migrants while making a shoo gesture. He stereotyped Latin Americans as irresponsibly promiscuous, stating that they “loved making babies.” It’s an odd complaint to make, given that Kill’s candidate is pro-birth.

At Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally, podcast host and comedian Kill Tony referred to Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage,” during his set.



Notably, four percent of Pennsylvanians are Puerto Rican.



Around 500,000 people. pic.twitter.com/txE3UD0QVE — Yashar Ali ? (@yashar) October 27, 2024

If you laugh, you’re probably racist

Kill complained about having to be politically correct in his set, and it’s understandable why. He gives out a joke, and it’s just blatant, no-context racism. If racism disappeared, perhaps his career would, too. Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton likened Trump’s Madison Square Garden event as a “Nazi party.” It’s as if Kill’s jokes proved Hillary’s description right. For the MAGA crowd and Kill Tony, racism is just a laughing matter.

Even more shocking are people defending Kill’s comments. One on Twitter wrote, “He said Puerto Rico, not Puerto Ricans. Nothing he said about Puerto Rico is wrong. It’s why the 4% moved to PA.” It may not be directed towards Puerto Ricans, but it’s a hit to the land of their origin. A nation is made of its people—including its diaspora. When Kill makes comments like that, it includes the people who still remain in Puerto Rico.

