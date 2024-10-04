Smearing the migrant population of Springfield, Ohio, wasn’t enough for Donald Trump. He also wants to remove the temporary protected status (TPS) of Haitian immigrants in Sprinfield.

An interviewer from NewsNation asked Trump, “These migrants from Haiti, do you consider them here legal or illegal? And would you revoke TPS status?” Springfield’s community has been under unwanted spotlight since the 2024 Presidential Debate. Trump’s inflammatory comments about the Haitian migrant community in Springfield led to a media frenzy and attacks.

Trump responded, “Absolutely, I’d revoke it, and I’d bring them back to their country.” He believes that it’s “not legal” for these protected Haitians to be in Springfield. Trump clearly doesn’t like that there are asylum-seekers in Springfield, but that’s no reason for him to spout more lies.

Debunking Trump’s lies

The TPS is legal and is codified in the Immigration Act of 1990. Countries that are experiencing armed conflict, an environmental disaster, and other extraordinary or temporary conditions are eligible to receive TPS. Migrants who obtain temporary protected status are given the privilege to legally reside in the US for eighteen months. The TPS protects these Haitian migrants from deportation, which is why Trump wants to remove the status in the first place.

Additionally, Trump claimed there were 32,000 Haitians added to Springfield. According to Springfield’s website, there is an estimate of 12,000 to 15,000 immigrants in Springfield. Trump’s claim was exaggerated to fit his narrative that immigrants had “overrun” Springfield.

Trump also made false claims about Haitian immigrants “eating dogs.” The effects of these unfounded rumors on Springfield’s community were devastating. Trump and Vance had been fact-checked about their claims on Haitian migrants in debates and interviews. Despite the media’s efforts, Trump and his running mate are still peddling and exaggerating the same lies.

