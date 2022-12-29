Twitter Is Fan Casting the Next ‘Knives Out’ Movie

Glass Onion is now streaming on Netflix, and despite the tortured cries of a few weird nerds, it’s a resounding success. Part of the fun of both Glass Onion and its predecessor, Knives Out, is their ensemble casts. Both movies are chances for a group of big-name stars to come together, bounce off of each other, and be silly. Remember the scene in Knives Out where Toni Collette is tugging on Jamie Lee Curtis’s arm to get her to dance? Who can forget Chris Evans nefariously feeding Ana de Armas a big bowl of stew? In Glass Onion, Janelle Monae’s double-edged performance and Kathryn Hahn’s smeared soccer mom makeup still haunt my dreams.

The casting in both movies is just so good. There’s no official casting announcement for Knives Out 3 yet, but the good people of Twitter aren’t waiting. They’re taking matters into their own hands!

On December 23, Twitter user @BrianScottLang asked Twitter what actors they would want to see in future Knives Out films. And fans were ready with ideas!

Here’s one spectacular-looking lineup, which includes Lupita Nyong’o, Jenna Ortega, Rachel Sennott, Keke Palmer, Anya Taylor-Joy, Pedro Pascal, Giancarlo Esposito, Ke Huy Quan, Jeremy Strong, and Tenoch Huerta.

Lupita Nyong’o and Tenoch Huerta as bickering rich weirdos? Yes, please.

This user suggested Dolly De Leon, Lashana Lynch, Stephanie Hsu, and Paul Mescal. As a card-carrying Lashana Lynch and Stephanie Hsu stan, I support this effort and will sign any necessary petitions to make it happen.

I want to see Dolly De Leon, Lashana Lynch, Stephanie Hsu and Paul Mescal in a future Knives out film or spinoff. PLEASE make this happen I need it. #GlassOnion https://t.co/lyEDFupItj pic.twitter.com/QclbqLBEfV — N (@filmedbyngaatee) December 26, 2022

One recurring theme in the fan casts is muppets!

pic.twitter.com/XeZwxKGUDU — Earnest, Maybe Funny Tweets For My 5 Internet Pals (@trevorflagstaff) December 27, 2022

Daniel Craig and a cast of muppets! You can see it, right? (This is almost as exciting as my Muppet Avengers idea, where Chris Evans would be the only non-muppet. Bizarrely, Marvel and the Jim Henson Company have yet to read my screenplay.)

MUPPET KNIVES OUT WHERE DANIEL CRAIG IS THE ONLY NON-MUPPET https://t.co/EEAh8rynGZ — america's tweetheart (@kalehummus) December 26, 2022

The casting call got so popular that the official Glass Onion account took notice.

I’m curious ? https://t.co/xjUPZjQ8Gl — Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (@KnivesOut) December 29, 2022

A few days later, @dannah__montana posted a more challenging fan casting call: users had to whittle their lists down to only four actors. I tried to do it, but my brain exploded. Other people succeeded, though! Here’s a cast list with Pedro Pascal, Ke Huy Quan again (that’s two lists, Ke! You have to do it now!), Octavia Spencer, and Jean Smart.

Then things started to take a weird turn. Here’s another muppet casting:

And, um, the Ninja Turtles…

And Tobias Funke’s (David Cross) headshots from Arrested Development.

So what about the actual cast for Knives Out 3? We don’t know anything for sure yet, but rumor has it that Jennifer Coolidge, Keke Palmer, and Oscar Isaac are on the “wishlist.” (Keke, since you were on a fan cast list, you’re required by law to book the job.) If they add Tom Hiddleston, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Gwendoline Christie, Charlie Cox, Iman Vellani, and Kate McKinnon, I’ll be a happy camper.

