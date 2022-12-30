‘Knives Out 3’ is Coming! Here’s Everything We Know

Glass Onion: a Knives Out Mystery is now streaming on Netflix, and like its predecessor Knives Out, the comedy whodunnit starring Daniel Craig as world famous detective Benoit Blanc is a smash hit. If you’re craving more Knives Out, we’ve got good news: the third film in the franchise is on the way.

In November 2022, writer and director Rian Johnson told Deadline that he’s excited to make a third movie in the Knives Out series. “Honestly, over the past couple of months, the most exciting creative thing to me right now is that third [Knives Out] movie,” Johnson said. “And so, I think I’m going to hop right into it. Not because of a contractual obligation, but, genuinely, that’s the shiny object I find my nose pointed toward right now.”

Thanks to the ensemble casts and anthology structure of the Knives Out movies, Johnson has a lot of options to explore in the third film—and the Deadline interview confirms that he’s already started jotting down ideas. So, what do we know about the third Knives Out movie?

Who’s in the cast of Knives Out 3?

Craig has said that he’ll return as Benoit Blanc, the dapper detective with a Cajun drawl. Other than that, no cast members have been announced yet. Since each movie stars a new ensemble of eccentric murder suspects, the third film will presumably feature a whole new cast.

Although the internet has had to make do with fan casting lists (with a hilariously large number of muppets), Johnson did dangle the possibility of casting Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows) in the next film. After writer Nathan Ellingsworth tweeted a demand that Berry be cast in Knives Out 3, Johnson wrote that working with Berry is a “major life goal.”

Put Matt Berry in Knives Out 3 pic.twitter.com/2YQUh0Dt4P — Nathan Ellingsworth (@NateAndDestroy) December 24, 2022

Ellingsworth went on to demand that Berry play a rival detective who’s also Blanc’s ex. We’d be down for that.

What’s the plot of Knives Out 3?

It’s safe to say that Knives Out 3 will focus on Benoit Blanc solving a murder mystery while dealing with a bunch of strange characters. Other than that, we don’t know anything yet! Just as Glass Onion showed us a bit more of Blanc’s character, though, Knives Out 3 will need to push the series in new directions. Craig told Deadline that he wants to avoid the series getting stale, saying, “If there ever came a point where either Rian and I thought we were just churning them out, I think we would back away.”

When is the release window for Knives Out 3?

Johnson told Deadline that he plans to start writing the script for Knives Out 3 in January 2023. That means that we probably won’t see a completed film for a few years. Some outlets are guessing at a 2025 release date.

Is there a Knives Out 3 trailer yet?

Slow down, gumshoe, this movie hasn’t even been cast yet! But be sure to check back closer to 2024. The moment a trailer becomes available, we’ll post it here.

In the meantime, you can catch Glass Onion on Netflix.

(featured image: Netflix)

