‘Turn around … look at them’: Kash Patel refuses to look Capitol police in the eyes after song collab with January 6 rioters

During his Senate confirmation hearing, Kash Patel refused to look Capitol police officers in the eyes and tell them about the song he collaborated on and money he raised for the violent, incarcerated January 6 rioters.

Patel is Donald Trump’s nominee for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). He has some experience in intelligence due to his work with the director of national intelligence, Richard Grenell, and the House Intelligence Committee. However, it’s unclear if this is sufficient for the highest position in one of the world’s preeminent law enforcement agencies. His extremism and promotion of conspiracy theories are even more concerning than his qualifications. A role like the Director of the FBI must be professional and strictly nonpartisan. Given that Patel has previously published his “enemies list” of 60 public servants he falsely accuses of being part of the “deep state,” there’s reason to fear he’ll abuse his power to go after his and Trump’s so-called “enemies.”

In addition to his embrace of deep state and QAnon conspiracies, Patel is notorious for his staunch support of the January 6 insurrectionists, including those convicted of violent crimes. Few individuals have put as much effort as Patel into rewriting history about January 6. He has accused the very agency he’s supposed to lead, the FBI, of starting the riot and planning it a year in advance while insisting all the January 6 insurrections were innocent victims. During his Senate confirmation, Patel was confronted with his support of the January 6 rioters.

Sen. Adam Schiff demands Kash Patel look Capitol police in the eyes

Over the years, Patel has shown no empathy or care about the Capitol police who lost their lives in connection to the January 6 riot or who, like Michael Fanone, were left with the long-lasting physical and emotional effects of being brutally attacked by violent Trump supporters. He has, however, shown plenty of concern for the convicted January 6 rioters, many of whom admitted to and were found guilty of violent offenses against Capitol police. In 2023, he collaborated with Trump on a song with the January 6 insurrectionists, recording and promoting “Justice for All.” He also used his charity foundation to give money to alleged rioters.

Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) had a wonderful idea for Patel during his confirmation hearing. Given that there were Capitol police present at the hearing, guarding Patel, Schiff suggested Patel turn around, look at them, and tell about his song and fundraising efforts for the people who violently attacked Capitol police on January 6. Schiff criticized him for promoting through song people “who were convicted of attacking police officers,” questioning if this is someone who should be named Director of the FBI. He then stated, “I want you to turn around. There are Capitol police officers behind you. They’re guarding us. Take a look at them right now. Turn around.” Patel refuses, stating, “I’m looking at you.”

“No, no — I want you to look at them,” Schiff insists. “I want you to look at them if you can. If you have the courage to look them in the eye, Mr. Patel, and tell them you’re proud of what you did. Tell them you’re proud that you raised money off of people that assaulted their colleagues, that peppered sprayed them, that beat them with poles. Tell them you’re proud.”

Patel still refused to look at the Capitol police, claiming it was a “lie” that he “accepted” violence against law enforcement. Schiff replied, “You didn’t just accept it. You glorified it in song.” It’s quite telling that Patel couldn’t bring himself to defend his actions to Capitol police. So many MAGAs proclaim to be so proud to vote for convicted felons and make songs with violent insurrectionists, but it appears they falter when told to express their pride directly in front of the law enforcement officers they’ve disrespected and harmed with their actions.

