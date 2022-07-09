In todays’ ever-crowded television landscape, it’s easy to lose track of when favorite shows return. Luckily, one of the best adult animated comedies is back on our screens: the third season of Tuca and Bertie returns this weekend! Lisa Hanawalt’s (BoJack Horseman) brilliant and whimsical series about two bird BFFs tackling adulthood premiered on Netflix in 2019, but was sadly cancelled after its first season. Luckily, Adult Swim picked up the series, airing its excellent second season last year.

The series picks up after last season’s disastrous flooding of Birdtown. And While Tuca (Tiffany Haddish) and Speckle (Steven Yeun) are thriving in the rebuilding city, Bertie (Ali Wong) is struggling to find her footing. The series also introduces new characters with Tuca’s new love interest Figgy (a fig tree) voiced by Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason) and Bertie’s new boss, voiced by Justina Machado (One Day at a Time).

What makes Tuca and Bertie work so well is how the series juggles absurdity with real-life issues. It’s a rare show that can feature talking plants and snake-based public transportation, while at the same time dealing with anxiety, abusive relationships, and alcoholism. And season 3 pulls no punches, as it delves into gentrification, affordable housing, and NIMBYism.

But the emotional center continues to be the friendship and unconditional love between its two leads. Female friendships are often given short shrift in film and television, so it’s nice to see Tuca and Bertie’s supportive relationship continue as they grow.

Season 3 of Tuca and Bertie premieres July 10 on Adult Swim, and the next day on HBO Max.

(featured image: Adult Swim)

