Things We Saw Today: Tuca & Bertie Has Been Renewed for Season 3 by Adult Swim

Adult Swim is renewing Tuca & Bertie for a third season, which means we don’t have to say goodbye to our beautiful bird babes anytime soon.

Created by Lisa Hanawalt, the series revolves around best friends Tuca (Tiffany Haddish) and Bertie (Ali Wong) as they deal with all of the emotional issues that they push aside in their own way. Tuca denies everything and lives a hedonistic lifestyle, while Bertie is now made of anxiety. I enjoyed season one a lot and was saddened by it’s original cancellation by Netflix. Thankfully, Adult Swim brought it back, and the second season has been even better.

According to Deadline, Adult Swim shared that Tuca & Bertie Season 2 “made for an increase in both teen viewers (12-17) and young female viewers increased the number of teen viewers (ages 12-17) and young females (18-24) for the network.”

That is awesome, and I’m glad that Adult Swim saw the investment the series would be and has decided to keep investing in it. It is worth it.

