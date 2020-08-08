comScore

Trump’s New Healthcare Plan Is … Obamacare?!

Trump promises coverage for preexisting conditions, which is one of the core components of the Affordable Care Act.

By Chelsea SteinerAug 8th, 2020, 12:38 pm

Trump speaks during a press briefing.

President Trump made an announcement yesterday regarding his new plan for healthcare coverage. “Over the next two weeks I’ll be pursuing a major executive order requiring health insurance companies to cover all preexisting conditions for all companies, … That’s a big thing. I’ve always been very strongly in favor. We have to cover preexisting conditions.” He added, “This has never been done before.”

There’s just one thing: coverage for preexisting conditions is already guaranteed under the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare. And it’s been that way for a decade now. It’s somewhat surprising that the White House would make this announcement, since they’ve been trying to destroy Obamacare since Trump first took office.

Just two months ago, the Trump administration filed a brief with the Supreme Court to gut the ACA and declare it unconstitutional. If Trump’s case succeeds, around 20 million Americans would lose their healthcare coverage in the middle of a raging pandemic.

And it’s hardly the first attempt: rolling back the ACA has been a major republican talking point since the act was signed into law.

Trump’s personal vendetta against Obamacare has been a cornerstone of his platform, and something he has repeatedly promised his followers. And I guess his plan is to replace it with the exact same thing and call it Trumpcare? It’s a combination of ignorance and hypocrisy that very much defines Trump and his administration.

Many took to social media to call out Trump’s hypocrisy:

Check your voter registration, and gear up for November. It’s going to be a rough ride.

(via HuffPost, image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Chelsea Steiner

Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. She currently lives in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband and two poorly behaved rescue dogs. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.