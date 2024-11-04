‘Trumpism is a cult’: Even Nick Fuentes has had enough of MAGA

Nick Fuentes may be a controversial figure, but even he has had enough of Donald Trump’s MAGA crowd. For the Hitler fanboy, Trump supporters have become too unreasonable for his liking.

In a surprising statement in his America First podcast, Nick Fuentes admitted that “Trumpism is a cult.” He also threw a bone to liberals, claiming that they were “right’ about calling Trump supporters cult-like. Nick Fuentes was a staunch Trump supporter and has even been invited by former President Donald Trump in 2022 to dine with him at Mar-a-Lago.

Nick’s turning point was seeing Trump supporters dress themselves with garbage bags on their heads. He claims he saw Hispanic men popping out of trash cans with Trump signs. In another instance, he saw white men with a sign that says “trash for Trump.” He also claims he’s heard Trump supporters chant “trash for Trump” during Trump rallies. President Joe Biden called Trump supporters garbage in response to the Tony Hinchcliffe fiasco. That incident may have driven Trump supporters to dress themselves as trash. The context doesn’t make the phenomenon any less weird, but it explains why Trump supporters are behaving that way.

White nationalist and early 2016 Trump supporter Nick Fuentes says he recently realized “Trumpism is a cult.” “Liberals are right….I think we have a problem,” he said, taking aim at Don Jr. and others for dressing up as trash. pic.twitter.com/ySjQ0vna8U — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) November 2, 2024

Nevertheless, many people online were uncomfortable with admitting that they agreed with Nick and his take. After all, it’s not every day that anyone finds a single issue they agree on with a renowned neo-Nazi.

First time I’ve ever agreed with Nick Fuentes.



I want to throw up saying that. — The Political HQ (@ThePoliticalHQ) November 2, 2024

Walking away from MAGA and Trump, but not racism

He also called Trump supporters “pathetic and cringe” for dressing themselves in garbage bags on Twitter. Clearly, he’s turning away from the MAGA crowd. It seems that Trump’s fanbase isn’t the only one Nick Fuentes is walking away from. In another Tweet, Nick expressed, “The 2024 MAGA movement no longer speaks for me the way it did in 2016. A second Trump admin will be bought by the billionaires and special interests who paid for it.”

The MAGA movement of 2024 no longer speaks for me the way it did in 2016.



A second Trump admin will be bought by the billionaires and special interests who paid for it. — Nicholas J. Fuentes (@NickJFuentes) November 3, 2024

Nick was also disappointed that Trump would “ramble on” during his rallies and jump from topic to topic, citing irrelevant points of conversation like Hannibal Lecter. This isn’t to say that Nick Fuentes has changed entirely. This isn’t to say that Nick Fuentes has changed entirely. Nick is still unabashedly racist and anti-Semite. All that’s changed is that he no longer considers himself aligned with Trump and his pundits.

