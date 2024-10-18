‘What are we supposed to talk about?’: Naima from Jubilee turns down a $20,000 debate offer with Hitler fanboy Nick Fuentes

Naima Troutt went viral online as the “diva” who debated Charlie Kirk about his views on abortion. She was offered $20,000 by “manosphere” streamer Adin Ross if she debated against far-right, white supremacist Nick Fuentes.

Adin Ross challenged Fuentes onto the Kick platform, where they frequently stream. Fuentes is known for his anti-Semitic views and has repeatedly denied the existence of the Holocaust. Ross, on the other hand, is well documented for his misogyny.

In her TikTok video, Naima said she had several reasons why she refused the debate invite altogether. She pointed out that, “If you engage in a debate with the leader of a hate group, you are legitimizing that as a perspective that should be considered.” In addition to this, Naima mentioned that Fuentes openly idolizes Adolf Hitler. She also asked, “What are we supposed to talk about?”

There’s no room for a debate with rage-baiting streamers

Ross was furious at Naima for denying his invitation. Instead of moving on, Ross resorted to insulting Naima’s looks after she refused to entertain his request for a debate. His unpleasant reaction to the rejection affirmed Naima’s suspicion. Fuentes and Ross don’t care about having a civil conversation. A debate is but a pretense to these people, who want to perpetrate their deranged echo chamber.

As Naima claimed on TikTok, Ross and Fuentes intend to make her a source of amusement “for a bunch of Nazis.” Thankfully, social media users are generally praising Naima for protecting her peace. One wrote on Twitter, “It’s why I don’t debate Trump supporters. I’m not going to legitimize your lunacy.”

After all, people like Nick Fuentes are entrenched in severely hateful rhetoric. This was a man who celebrated the possible rollback of same-sex marriage and contraceptives. Nick Fuentes positively described these regressive possibilities as “like Taliban rule, in America, in a good way.” This is why, as a former college debater, we set values that everyone fundamentally agrees upon. To debate contentious policies while two men argue that you shouldn’t even have the right to speak as a woman is a waste of time.

Basically, it’s near impossible to have a calm conversation with people who fundamentally oppose your core values. Especially not people who are thirsty for a “gotcha” moment instead of rethinking the consequences of their misogyny and racism.

