Will There Be a ‘Tower Of God’ Season 2?

The hit Naver webtoon Tower of God was confirmed for a second season during Crunchyroll Expo 2022. Although it was initially speculated to air during Fall 2023, it wasn’t announced among the Crunchyroll titles that would run during the season. Fans can at least look forward to the anime’s second season at some point, since its trailer was released in 2022.

The first season consisted of 13 episodes and followed a boy named Twenty-Fifth Bam who has spent most of his life trapped beneath a vast and mysterious tower. When his close friend, Rachel, enters the tower, Bam will do whatever it takes to find her again. If waiting another year feels like forever, the webtoon is already far ahead even after the author, S.I.U., recently returned from their health-related hiatus.

It’s speculated that the former Japanese and English voice actors will be making their return to the anime. Rachel (Hayami Saori/Valerie Rose Lohman); Bam (Ichikawa Taichi/Johnny Yong Bosch); Anaak (Sekine Akira/Cherami Leigh); Quant Blitz (Yoshino Hiroyuki/Xander Mobus); Serena (Nabatame Hirotomi/Cristina Vee); and Headon (Otsuka Hochu/Christopher Swindle) will be returning as the voice cast until confirmed otherwise.

It’s also unconfirmed what the second season will be covering, and which new characters will be appearing from the webtoon. Many fans claim that the second season is bound to get better in reference to published material.

The best time to get into the Tower of God is now, especially when more than 300 chapters have already been published. This dark fantasy follows the stories of multiple characters and their journey into The Tower, which currently has 135 floors. Rachel ventures into the tower, claiming that by climbing it, she can get to the outer world. Bam swears that he will follow her until he dies. The only way to find Rachel and to fulfill one’s desires is by climbing The Tower. But it’s not just a flight of stairs that is getting in the way of the protagonists. It’s really aseries of tests to prove that they’re worthy of entering the next floor.

