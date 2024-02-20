Tom Sandoval Out-Dumbs Himself Yet Again

If his recent appearance on former Bachelor Nick Viall’s podcast was any indication, Tom Sandoval is the worst person to talk to about Tom Sandoval. That didn’t stop the New York Times from running a full profile on the Vanderpump Rules star and the most famous cheater in America.

Does the Newspaper of Record have better, more important things to cover? Yes, but they’ve proven they simply can’t be trusted with those subjects, either. Might as well give us the slop our filthy little hearts desire. And that slop is Tom Sandoval, the man who cheated on his long-term partner with one of her closest TV friends, as (sort of) documented on season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, leading to the national sensation known as #Scandoval. In a needlessly extensive profile, the New York Times reveals that Sandoval is still (!) living with his ex, Ariana Madix, who recently filed a lawsuit to force Sandoval to sell their shared home. Also, he drinks tea.

But that’s not why you’re here. You’re here because Tom Sandoval has a habit of saying really stupid things, especially when it comes to the subject of Tom Sandoval. Despite the presence of his 23-year-old publicist, a fan of Vanderpump Rules who’s been watching the show “since she was in middle school,” Sandoval just couldn’t stop himself from comparing the cheating scandal to O.J. Simpson and George Floyd:

I asked Sandoval why he thought the scandal got so big. “I’m not a pop-culture historian really,” he said, “but I witnessed the O.J. Simpson thing and George Floyd and all these big things, which is really weird to compare this to that, I think, but do you think in a weird way it’s a little bit the same?”

No, Tom, I do not think that cheating on your girlfriend with her friend and lying about it for almost an entire year is the same as O.J. Simpson or George Floyd—not in a weird way, not a little bit, not at all. Tom Sandoval, for the record, is a middle-aged white man who’s made a career out of proximity to more successful women. O.J. Simpson is a famous Black football player who very famously went to trial for allegedly murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown, and was notoriously acquitted. George Floyd was a Black man who was murdered by a white cop in Minneapolis in 2020.

Sandoval is right on one count: he’s not a pop-culture historian. He’s not a regular one, either.

