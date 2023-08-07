Actually Yeah I Will Watch the Worst Man Suffer

Vanderpump Rules has had its fair share of actually horrible men, Jax Taylor being the number one suspect (and the number one man in the group, according to himself), but season 10 brought with it the “Scandoval” that ruined whatever goodwill Tom Sandoval might have had. There are few times in reality TV history where you watch a shift in someone’s character that changes how the world views them. Typically, there’s a gray area where some people still care and won’t write them off. That’s very much not what happened with Sandoval.

From the season 2 reunion on until season 10, Tom Sandoval was with Ariana Madix. They were, seemingly, a couple who understood each other and were together for the long haul—that is, until Sandoval had a seven-month affair with Madix’s best friend Raquel Leviss (who now seemingly goes by her real name, Rachel). Leviss joined the show as James Kennedy’s girlfriend. She called off their engagement right before the season 9 reunion, and it left her single going into season 10—well, single until she started to sleep with Sandoval.

The horrible aspect of this is how both Leviss and Sandoval handled it. Each of them acted as if they were so in love with each other that it negated the pain they both caused to their friends in the process. Madix has since moved on and is thriving (rightfully so) while Sandoval is on the show Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. The concept? Celebrities torture themselves for nothing other than to … do it.

It’s where celebrities do military training in bad conditions just to prove that they can. Sandoval, in the trailer, looks bloody and miserable. That’s honestly the most appealing part of this show for me, to be honest.

Tom Sandoval deserves this

Apparently Sandoval brought a picture of himself and “Rachel” with him (even though you’re not supposed to), according to Nick Viall. “He snuck in pictures of him and Rachel and he showed them to the cast,” Viall said on his podcast Viall Files. It seems that with this mood, Sandoval is going to try his damnest to show the world that he was just so in love with Raquel Leviss, and that’s why he had to cheat on Ariana Madix for months on end and not just break up with her.

Sandoval ruined his business, his friend’s work, because he was opening up a new bar with Tom Schwartz from the show, and he tainted everyone associated with him in the process. He was sexist, gross, and the kind of man you wouldn’t want to associate with at any other point. So trying to redeem himself by going on a show designed to torture you? All it’s going to do is make us happy to watch him suffer.

There’s nothing Sandoval can do to make up for what he has done, because he doesn’t show remorse, and we’ve seen that time and time again. This? This is just a nice thing for fans who have had to suffer through his gaslighting to enjoy. Team Ariana.

