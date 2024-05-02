Scott Summers and the X-Men in X-Men '97 trailer
We’re So Excited for What That ‘X-Men ’97’ Cameo Could Mean!

'X-Men '97' had a surprise cameo! And it opens up so many possibilities!
Rachel Leishman
Published: May 2, 2024 05:46 pm

X-Men ’97 had a surprise cameo! In episode 8 “Tolerance Is Extinction – Part 1,” we saw as Magneto took his stand against the human race who wanted the X-Men dead. As his power is surging through the world, we see our favorite webbed hero react to it!

Now fans are wondering exactly what version of Peter Parker was reacting to Magneto. Was it a new character or is it calling back to the animated series Spider-Man that we love so dearly? Well, the creator, Beau DeMayo, has been talking about the series more openly online since he was let go from the project and recently answered a fan’s questions on the matter.

X user Eddie Roche asked “Is the Spidey here Christopher Daniel Barnes’ Spidey from the 94 series? Or would answering that be a spoiler?” DeMayo responded by saying “It is indeed that Spider-Man.”

That is, of course, referring to Spider-Man, the animated series that ran from 1994 to 1998 and had five seasons. What that means for the rest of this series (or announcements from Disney) we don’t know. The two have also crossed over in the past with Spidey asking for help from the X-Men in his show and the voice cast crossing over to Spider-Man, which is why Spidey and Steve Rogers showing up in X-Men ’97 have been so exciting.

I don’t necessarily think we will see Peter show up often but it does open the door for more crossovers between the animated shows, especially since that did happen back in the ’90s when they were airing at the same time.

Until we know more about the cameo, it is nice to have confirmation that this Spidey/Peter Parker is our boy from Spider-Man. And if Disney wanted to also continue that animated series from my childhood, I wouldn’t be upset about it.

Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman (She/Her) is an Assistant Editor at the Mary Sue. She's been a writer professionally since 2016 but was always obsessed with movies and television and writing about them growing up. A lover of Spider-Man and Wanda Maximoff's biggest defender, she has interests in all things nerdy and a cat named Benjamin Wyatt the cat. If you want to talk classic rock music or all things Harrison Ford, she's your girl but her interests span far and wide. Yes, she knows she looks like Florence Pugh. She has multiple podcasts, normally has opinions on any bit of pop culture, and can tell you can actors entire filmography off the top of her head. Her work at the Mary Sue often includes Star Wars, Marvel, DC, movie reviews, and interviews.