How Long Is Filming for ‘The Circle’? Answered

Netflix’s concept reality show The Circle has enjoyed global appeal for quite some time now, and has drawn comparisons to peers like Catfish and Big Brother and the surreal Black Mirror episode “Nosedive.”

The show is currently in its sixth season, and fans might be curious to know about some of the lesser-known details of the reality competition. One of the frequent queries around the show revolves around the duration of filming, and to answer that, it takes around three weeks to a month to film a season of The Circle.

The aforementioned information was revealed via a Reddit thread, where a user claimed to have worked on the show for three years. The user also divulged some other information about the show, including the filming location. The thread mentions that before the actual shooting schedule commences, the contestants are isolated in their apartments. The U.S. version of the series was shot in Salford until season 5 (where the U.K. version is filmed), until Netflix decided to rent out apartment buildings in Atlanta from September 2023 onward, which led to season 6 being shot there.

A typical season of The Circle lasts for 13 episodes and features blockings (eliminations) that don’t follow a set pattern. The concept is “anyone can be in The Circle,” with a specially designed social media application becoming the core medium for playing the game. Contestants are not allowed to contact the outside world or their family members as they vie for $100,000. Fan votes are allowed as well, as the viewers get to decide the “fan favorite” (this title was discontinued after season 4).

Past winners include Joey Sasso, DeLessa St. Agathe, James Andre Jefferson Jr., Frank Grimsley, and Sam Carmona, who won it most recently. The ongoing sixth season premiered on April 17 and is set to conclude on May 8, when the reality TV series will announce its new winner.

The Circle is available to stream on Netflix.

