Regé-Jean Page as the Duke of Hastings, Simon Bassett, in Bridgerton
(Netflix)
Category:
TV

All About Simon Basset, ‘Bridgerton’s Handsome Duke of Hastings

If you're interested in watching 'Bridgerton' season 1, you'll meet the handsome—and troubled—Duke of Hastings.
Image of Julia Glassman
Julia Glassman
|
Published: May 2, 2024 05:43 pm

Bridgerton season 3 is on its way! With the next chapter in the Bridgerton saga about to drop on Netflix, you may find yourself going through the archives. If you’re interested in watching Bridgerton season 1, you’ll meet the handsome—and troubled—Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page).

Recommended Videos

Who is this dashing fellow? Let’s dive in!

Meet Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings

In Bridgerton Daphne and Simon dance
(Netflix)

Note: this article discusses the Netflix adaptation of Bridgerton, not the books by Julia Quinn. This section includes season 1 spoilers!

We first meet Simon at the beginning of Bridgerton season 1. Daphne Bridgerton has made her debut in the ton, and the mysterious Lady Whistledown has proclaimed her the Diamond of the Season. However, Daphne’s overprotective brother Anthony starts chasing away potential suitors.

Meanwhile, Simon comes to London for the social season, although he’s not looking for a wife. In fact, he’s declared that he never intends to marry. He and Daphne hatch a plan: they’ll pretend to fall in love, which will make Daphne a more enticing prospect for potential husbands, and will get the ladies off of Simon’s back. Predictably, their plan backfires, and they fall in love with each other for real.

Why does Simon never want to get married? Because he has a traumatic past. As a child, Simon was rejected by his father because he spoke with a stutter. Wounded by the abuse, Simon decided to get back at his father by never having an heir.

However, by the end of Bridgerton season 1, Simon and Daphne are married, and Daphne gives birth to their son. Simon doesn’t just get to have love in his life and move on from his past—he has a chance to do things better than his own father did.

Will we see Simon in Bridgerton again?

At the end of season 1, Daphne and Simon are living happily on Simon’s estate. In season 2, Daphne comes for a visit to the Bridgertons’ London home, but Simon is absent, with Page not returning to reprise the role of Simon.

That doesn’t necessarily mean that Simon won’t ever appear on Bridgerton again. However, since Page won’t be returning for season 3, either, Simon fans will have to cross their fingers for now.

(featured image: Netflix)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How OJ Simpson Was Kind of Responsible for ‘Gargoyles’ Being Canceled
the main characters of gargoyles
Category: TV
TV
How OJ Simpson Was Kind of Responsible for ‘Gargoyles’ Being Canceled
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 2, 2024
Read Article How Long Is Filming for ‘The Circle’? Answered
A still from the US version of 'The Circle'
Category: TV
TV
How Long Is Filming for ‘The Circle’? Answered
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari May 2, 2024
Read Article ‘Interview With the Vampire’s Second Season Is Almost Here!
Two men and a young woman with glowing eyes walk down stairs in 'Interview with the Vampire.'
Category: TV
TV
‘Interview With the Vampire’s Second Season Is Almost Here!
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 2, 2024
Read Article The Banned ‘Bluey’ Episode Is Now on YouTube
bandit, bingo and bluey from bluey
Category: TV
TV
The Banned ‘Bluey’ Episode Is Now on YouTube
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman May 2, 2024
Read Article ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Could Elevate the Role of the Most Underrated Bridgerton Sibling
Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton in Bridgerton
Category: TV
TV
‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Could Elevate the Role of the Most Underrated Bridgerton Sibling
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 2, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How OJ Simpson Was Kind of Responsible for ‘Gargoyles’ Being Canceled
the main characters of gargoyles
Category: TV
TV
How OJ Simpson Was Kind of Responsible for ‘Gargoyles’ Being Canceled
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 2, 2024
Read Article How Long Is Filming for ‘The Circle’? Answered
A still from the US version of 'The Circle'
Category: TV
TV
How Long Is Filming for ‘The Circle’? Answered
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari May 2, 2024
Read Article ‘Interview With the Vampire’s Second Season Is Almost Here!
Two men and a young woman with glowing eyes walk down stairs in 'Interview with the Vampire.'
Category: TV
TV
‘Interview With the Vampire’s Second Season Is Almost Here!
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 2, 2024
Read Article The Banned ‘Bluey’ Episode Is Now on YouTube
bandit, bingo and bluey from bluey
Category: TV
TV
The Banned ‘Bluey’ Episode Is Now on YouTube
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman May 2, 2024
Read Article ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Could Elevate the Role of the Most Underrated Bridgerton Sibling
Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton in Bridgerton
Category: TV
TV
‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Could Elevate the Role of the Most Underrated Bridgerton Sibling
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 2, 2024
Author
Julia Glassman
Julia Glassman (she/her) holds an MFA from the Iowa Writers' Workshop, and has been covering feminism and media since 2007. As a staff writer for The Mary Sue, Julia covers Marvel movies, folk horror, sci fi and fantasy, film and TV, comics, and all things witchy. Under the pen name Asa West, she's the author of the popular zine 'Five Principles of Green Witchcraft' (Gods & Radicals Press). You can check out more of her writing at <a href="https://juliaglassman.carrd.co/">https://juliaglassman.carrd.co/.</a>