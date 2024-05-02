All About Simon Basset, ‘Bridgerton’s Handsome Duke of Hastings

Bridgerton season 3 is on its way! With the next chapter in the Bridgerton saga about to drop on Netflix, you may find yourself going through the archives. If you’re interested in watching Bridgerton season 1, you’ll meet the handsome—and troubled—Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page).

Who is this dashing fellow? Let’s dive in!

Meet Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings

(Netflix)

Note: this article discusses the Netflix adaptation of Bridgerton, not the books by Julia Quinn. This section includes season 1 spoilers!

We first meet Simon at the beginning of Bridgerton season 1. Daphne Bridgerton has made her debut in the ton, and the mysterious Lady Whistledown has proclaimed her the Diamond of the Season. However, Daphne’s overprotective brother Anthony starts chasing away potential suitors.

Meanwhile, Simon comes to London for the social season, although he’s not looking for a wife. In fact, he’s declared that he never intends to marry. He and Daphne hatch a plan: they’ll pretend to fall in love, which will make Daphne a more enticing prospect for potential husbands, and will get the ladies off of Simon’s back. Predictably, their plan backfires, and they fall in love with each other for real.

Why does Simon never want to get married? Because he has a traumatic past. As a child, Simon was rejected by his father because he spoke with a stutter. Wounded by the abuse, Simon decided to get back at his father by never having an heir.

However, by the end of Bridgerton season 1, Simon and Daphne are married, and Daphne gives birth to their son. Simon doesn’t just get to have love in his life and move on from his past—he has a chance to do things better than his own father did.

Will we see Simon in Bridgerton again?

At the end of season 1, Daphne and Simon are living happily on Simon’s estate. In season 2, Daphne comes for a visit to the Bridgertons’ London home, but Simon is absent, with Page not returning to reprise the role of Simon.

That doesn’t necessarily mean that Simon won’t ever appear on Bridgerton again. However, since Page won’t be returning for season 3, either, Simon fans will have to cross their fingers for now.

