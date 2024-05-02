‘Interview With the Vampire’s Second Season Is Almost Here!

Take a bite out of the new season of Interview With the Vampire sooner than you think! The hit AMC series reimagined Anne Rice’s classic and brought us a new Louis de Pointe du Lac and his love story with Lestat de Lioncourt. But when is season 2 coming?

The last we left off, Louis (Jacob Anderson) had left Lestat (Sam Reid) barely alive as he and Claudia (then played by Bailey Bass) left the United States. Season 2 is taking us to the part of Rice’s story that includes Claudia (now played by Delainey Hayles) searching for other vampires for the two to connect with. It is an exciting time for fans of The Vampire Chronicles and for those who have obsessed over the 1994 film.

Rice’s story of Louis and Lestat has captivated audiences since the ’70s, and we have longed for a version that highlighted the toxic and destructive nature of their relationship. The AMC show does just that, with Anderson and Reid playing their love beautifully while still showing audiences just how much these two characters should not be with each other. And it makes me so excited to see what comes with season 2!

If you are worried about waiting much longer for the second series, don’t be. You still have just enough time to revisit the first season before diving in to season 2, which is set to begin airing on AMC and AMC+ on May 12!

The series is set to make fans so happy from what we know, per AMC’s official logline: “Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and teen fledgling Claudia conspired to kill the Vampire Lestat de Lioncourt, Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris, with Claudia. It is in Paris that Louis first meets the vampire Armand. Their courtship and love affair will prove to have devastating consequences both in the past and in the future, and Molloy will probe to get to the truths buried within the memories.”

(featured image: AMC)

