‘This will not lower the cost of rent’: Trump signs an EO to rename the Gulf of Mexico, and people are furious

President Donald Trump’s priority on the first day of office is to rename the Gulf of Mexico. While assumed to be just another absurd declaration, Trump signed an executive order to put the name change into effect.

The executive order detailed the importance of the Gulf of Mexico to the United States. Because of this, Trump decided to rename the Gulf to the ‘Gulf of America,’ which he has previously expressed interest in doing so several times before. There’s simply no explaining his rationale behind this other than showmanship. Even Democrats like Hillary Clinton laughed at the absurd declaration during Trump’s presidential inauguration. But now, the reality is no laughing matter, as it’s been signed into an executive order.

Hillary laughing at Trump announcing he’s renaming the Gulf Of Mexico to the Gulf of America ? pic.twitter.com/UWypR7d8vb — Adam (@AdamJSmithGA) January 20, 2025

Needless to say, social media users were furious that this name change was one of Trump’s first priorities. One X user wrote, “This will not lower the cost of rent.” There is no proper way for the US government to universally enforce this name change. Since the Gulf of Mexico is globally known as such in historical and official documents, the international community isn’t likely to follow suit. To add insult to injury, some Americans are sticking with calling the Gulf its official name.

Mount Denali was also renamed

On more important matters, the executive order also enforced that Mount Denali’s name be changed to Mount McKinley. The park surrounding the mountain, named Denali National Park and Preserve, will be retained. On February 21, the mountain’s name change will take effect. Charles Sheldon and Belmore Browne, who advocated for the national park’s formation, insisted that the mountain be named Mount Denali in 1916. This was to honor the Alaskan Native Athabasca people who’ve lived in these mountains.

In 2016, President Obama changed the mountain’s name from Mount McKinley to Mount Denali as a tribute to the Alaskan Natives, which has since been repealed by Trump’s executive order.

