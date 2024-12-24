‘This didn’t age very well’: Elon Musk’s old Tweet ages like milk after Matt Gaetz’s ethics report is revealed

There will always be tweets from the MAGA heads that age like milk left out on a counter. This time, the tweet belongs to Elon Musk and it lasted a little over a month.

In moments like these, we can always rely on someone on the internet to pull up the chunky, moldy receipts. X user Alex Cole posted a screenshot of Musk’s former tweet about Gaetz. At the time, Gaetz was one of Donald Trump’s picks for his cabinet. The President elect wanted Gaetz as his Attorney General. Many opposed the pick and it resulted in Gaetz dropping from the nomination.

That didn’t prevent the ethics report on Gaetz being released though. It revealed that the former representative allegedly paid for sex with women, slept with a 17 year-old girl, and was in possession of illicit drugs. Many speculated that the ethics report would allege something of this magnitude after Gaetz dropped from Trump’s list of cabinet picks.

Still, Musk did not delete his pro-Gaetz tweet from back in November and it has led to many mocking the CEO and Trump super fan. In the tweet, Musk wrote “Matt Gaetz has 3 critical assets that are needed for the AG role: a big brain, a spine of steel and an axe to grind. He is the Judge Dredd America needs to clean up a corrupt system and put powerful bad actors in prison. Gaetz will be our Hammer of Justice.”

As Cole wrote in the tweet: This didn’t age very well.

This didn't age very well. pic.twitter.com/bgGCtrn64B — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) December 23, 2024

It is hilarious to constantly have tweets like this for the Right. When it doubt, they will put their foot in their mouth.

Matt Gaetz isn’t happy about it

Gaetz has been on X retweeting himself, sharing any and all support he’s gotten, and has even shared posts calling the leaked ethics report a “smear” campaign against him. That feels like the Right learning what that work means because we’re all talking about another lawsuit that alleges that happened to a very famous actress. What is happening with Gaetz is…an ethics report reporting on their findings. It is not the same thing.

Musk instantly backing whoever Trump tells him to is hilarious to see. In what world would he have tweeted about Gaetz other than in support of Trump’s pick? In fact, if you search X for the amount of times he’s spoken about Gaetz, it doesn’t even start until mid November of this year. (To be fair, X’s search is always broken so maybe I am wrong.)

My point is that Musk jumped at the chance to defend Gaetz. And now that “defense” looks gross and pathetic if the alleged findings in the ethics report are true. But as is always the case with men like Musk, he’s probably not going to acknowledge it at all. Why would anyone who is best friends with Trump admit that they were wrong about something? That would take courage and a sense of responsibility and Musk (and for that matter, Gaetz) have never either of those things.

