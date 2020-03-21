Things We Saw Today: DC Universe Drops the Trailer for Harley Quinn Season 2

DC Universe just dropped the first trailer for season two of their adult animated series Harley Quinn. The bombastic and raunchy series follows Harley (The Big Bang Theory‘s Kaley Cuoco) as she assembles a team of villains to join the Legion of Doom. Joining her are fellow baddies Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) and Clayface (Alan Tudyk), King Shark (Ron Funches), and Doctor Psycho (Tony Hale).

The new season will see Harley continue in her quest to join the Legion and promises to feature many more R-rated exploits for everyone’s favorite maniac. Plus, Alfred Molina (Spider-Man 2) will be voicing Mr. Freeze, so that’s cool. I enjoyed to goofy anarchic series, while our own Princess Weekes described it as “a show that never seems to understand their characters and dips down into tasteless, lazy gags rather than telling an interesting story.”

Harley Quinn premieres April 3rd on DC Universe.

(image: DC Universe)

