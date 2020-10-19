comScore

Things We Saw Today: Bette Middler Shares a Peak at the Hocus Pocus Reunion

By Jessica MasonOct 19th, 2020, 5:51 pm

Disney's Hocus Pocus

Hocus Pocus is the greatest Halloween movie ever made (possibly the greatest movie ever made … period?), and with a full Moon and the end of daylight saving time on All Hallow’s Eve this year, it’s the perfect time to celebrate the iconic film and even have a little Sanderson sister reunion.

That’s right, the witches are back, and this time, it’s for a good cause. Bette Middler shared a photo of herself reunited, in costume, with Kath Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker, filming for In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover. The one-night event is part of the Hulaween gala, which will benefit the New York Restoration Project.

The event will take place on October 3oth at 8:00 Eastern time, only airing once. Tickets are ten dollars and can be purchased right here.

And if the Sanderson sisters aren’t enough of a draw, the event will also feature Glenn Close, Billy Crystal, Jamie Lee Curtis, John Debney, Samantha Diaz, Harry Guinness, Todrick Hall, Jennifer Hudson, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Michael Kors, Adam Lambert, George Lopez, Alex Moffat, Vanessa Shaw, Martin Short, Sarah Silverman, John Stamos, Meryl Streep, Kenan Thompson, Sophie von Haselberg, and other surprise guests. It will be hosted by none other than Elvira, Mistress of the Dark.

Is that still not enough to interest you? Are you worried about a date? Well then dig up an old flame like Doug Jones’ Billy Butcherson to join you. At least you know we won’t talk over the music!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

As if no time has passed at all. Back in my “Billy Butcherson” makeup 27 years later for @bettemidler ‘s charity @nyrp online Hocus Pocus “Hulaween” special … “In Search Of The Sanderson Sisters.” . All of us from the cast are back for this, along with a cavalcade of huge stars!! . SWIPE TO SEE ALL THE INFO!! . JOIN US online!!!…. October 30th!!! . TICKET & INFO: NYRP.org . #NYRPhulaween . #hocuspocus #bettemidler #sarahjessicaparker #kathynajimy #thorabirch #omrikatz #vinessashaw #dougjones #merylstreep #glennclose #martinshort #jamieleecurtis #elvira #adamlambert #jenniferhudson #sarahsilverman #halloween #hulaween #sandersonsisters #billybutcherson #zombies #zombie #actors #actorslife #actorslife🎬

A post shared by Doug Jones (@actordougjones) on

(via Nerdist, featured image: Disney)

