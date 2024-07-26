Will We See Wade Wilson Again After ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’? Please?

Deadpool & Wolverine is here and the movie already has fans asking the real questions—like is there going to be a fourth one? The film hits theaters this week and we just want to make sure that we can see Wade Wilson again if we really need to! Which we do!

Spoilers ahead for Deadpool & Wolverine

As of right now, what we know is this: Other Wade Wilsons exist. Those other Wade Wilsons that we know of are also played by Ryan Reynolds and so while we might not be seeing our Wade Wilson again, there is a Wade in Earth-616. Or maybe Wade traveled there? That’s not exactly the most clear part of Deadpool & Wolverine. But it is a way for the franchise to continue.

There isn’t really a reason we wouldn’t get a fourth Deadpool movie. The way the film ends leaves Wade’s future open-ended. He and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) both survive, saving the world, and they get to exist on Earth-10005 together. Exciting, right? But that does leave questions about Earth-616’s Wade and Logan.

This weekend’s box office numbers will give us a clearer picture but there’s enough excitement around this franchise that I don’t see why they wouldn’t want to return with another installment unless Ryan Reynolds is done with the character. So far, the movie is projecting great numbers and it could be a fun way to continue to bring the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Until we know for sure though, at least we can all watch Deadpool & Wolverine and see Logan and Wade in action, right?

