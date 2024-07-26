‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Makes a Unique Choice With Its Post Credits Scene

The only big screen release from Marvel this year, Deadpool & Wolverine, is finally playing in theaters now, featuring Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool together for the first time.

Spoilers ahead for Deadpool & Wolverine

Unsurprisingly, the film does have a post-credits scene, a trope that has become the norm with Marvel films over the years. However, this time, instead of a scene that moves the plot forward or provides a twist in the tale, the creative team opted to go for something more wholesome and refreshing.

The footage pays homage to Jackman and Reynolds’ characters, depicting montages from Fox’s several Marvel movies. The collage is set to Green Day’s “Good Riddance,” featuring Jackman on the set of the X-Men movies, along with his co-stars Patrick Stewart, Halle Berry, and others. Bits from X-Men: Apocalypse and X-Men: Dark Phoenix appear as well, and the montage ends with the 20th Century Fox logo popping up as a symbolic dig at the Disney/Fox merger.

A key feature of the post-credit scene is the amount of screen time Chris Evans gets as the Human Torch, a.k.a. Johnny Storm, a character he portrayed in the OG Fantastic Four movies. Deadpool reveals that Johnny Storm did manage to throw some NSFW insults at Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin), which, in the movie, led to him getting his skin ripped off.

Deadpool & Wolverine is one of the few Marvel films that hasn’t set itself up as a bridge to another story. The only R-rated release from the studio so far, the film instead relies on the chemistry of its two leads and comes across as a movie made exclusively for fans’ entertainment. The director of the movie, Shawn Levy, recently confirmed that intent in an interview with IGN:

We very intentionally did not want to make a Marvel movie that is a commercial or a setup for the next Marvel movie. So we are not part of any phase that I know of. We acknowledge the antecedents, we respect the legacy that we’re inheriting, but our goal was to do a self-contained story. As to whether these characters move on from here, time will tell, but I’d sure love to see it and I’d also love to be a part of it.

Deadpool & Wolverine got a theatrical release in the United States on July 26, 2024, and is the first movie that integrates Deadpool in the MCU.

