We’re Desperate for Details About This Ryan Coogler-Michael B. Jordan Untitled Period Vampire Thriller

One of the most exciting actor-director pairings around, Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan, have another collaboration on the way: a mystery vampire-thriller, set for a theatrical release in the US on March 7, 2025.

The title for the project hasn’t been revealed yet, and the movie is being described as a multi-genre flick, with gothic supernatural horror serving as the primary description as things stand. The ensemble includes Jordan, Delroy Lindo, Jack O’Connell, Jayme Lawson, Wunmi Mosaku, Omar Benson Miller, Hailee Steinfeld, Lola Kirke, and Christian Robinson. Apart from Jordan, the film employs another long-time Coogler collaborator, Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson.

Plot details have been completely kept under wraps, with reports suggesting that the movie can potentially spawn a franchise, reported to be Jordan’s new focus. Leaked photos from the set of the film feature period elements, and there are some speculations about the project being set in the Jim Crow-era South, lending it themes of southern supernatural traditions and vampires.

The movie is co-produced by Ryan Coogler through his production company Proximity Media, with the budget set to be around $90 million. Warner Bros. Pictures, Universal Pictures, and Sony Pictures were said to be engaged in a bidding war to acquire the distribution rights of the film, with Warner Bros. prevailing.

The first look at Michael B. Jordan on the set of Ryan Coogler's Untitled vampire film has been released.



The film starring Michael B. Jordan & Hailee Steinfeld is set to release in theaters on March 7th, 2025.



Source: @IMDb pic.twitter.com/34TI9IQJi9 — Feature First ?️ (@Feature_First) April 24, 2024

The mystery vampire thriller is the fourth collaboration between Coogler and Jordan, who has appeared in all his films except Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Both artists are credited with playing an integral role in each other’s careers. Jordan starred in Coogler’s directorial feature debut, Fruitvale Station, the critically acclaimed biographical drama that brought the duo into the global spotlight.

Jordan’s most recent film credit was the 2023 release of Creed III, the third installment in the Creed film series, the ninth edition in the Rocky film franchise, and also Jordan’s first foray into directing. He also produced the project along with Ryan Coogler and Sylvester Stallone.

