‘They get it very easily’: Trump confirms DOGE has access to Americans’ sensitive information

Against all odds, Elon Musk somehow got access to one of the most powerful government bodies in the world: the U.S. Government. And now, Elon’s government initiative DOGE might be able to access sensitive information from every American.

If you don’t already know, DOGE stands for the Department of Government Efficiency. Because Elon is perennially unfunny, he named it after the DOGE dog internet meme. According to USA Today, this department aims to effectively slash many of the government’s “wasteful” programs, such as welfare, education, and much more. Elon has basically no experience in government yet is being entrusted with a hugely consequential job.

And it’s a job of consequence that just got a whole lot worse. As reported by Newsweek, Trump confirmed that DOGE doesn’t actually need permission to get to sensitive information held by the Treasury Department. On February 7, 2025, Trump told news press “Why does DOGE need all of that? “And we don’t have very good security in our country, and they get it very easily.”

This is incredibly worrying for a number of reasons, but first and foremost: it bypasses the delicate checks and balances system we’re supposed to have set up to prevent these kinds of things. If any lone department could get unrestricted access to sensitive information that would jeopardize the lives of tens of millions of people, then that’s something we ought to have safeguards against.

But again, neither Trump nor Elon particularly care about these things. They’re not affected by it because they’re both in government and unbelievably powerful billionaires with nothing to lose. The only info they’re worried about protecting is their tax info, and we all know what they’re hiding with that.

Because Elon is a privateer billionaire first and foremost, he’s going to do the most obscenely late stage capitalist things to our public systems in order to benefit his bottom line. DOGE shouldn’t even exist in the first place, but there’s not much

