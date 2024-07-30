‘The Witcher’ Season 4 All Cast and Characters Confirmed

The fourth season of Neflix’s The Witcher is nearing like the skeletal horsemen of the Wild Hunt—fairly apt when you consider that the Wild Hunt are usually harbingers of bad news, and fans are uneasy about the series since Henry Cavill’s departure. Despite Cavill leaving, there is still a stellar cast.

Recommended Videos

The Witcher was originally a well-received adaptation for Netflix, with Cavill doing a phenomenal job of playing the stoic and fearsome Geralt of Rivia. As the seasons progressed, though, fans’ love did not progress with them—so much so that uber-fan Cavill himself was reported to feel that the show was doing a disservice to the source material. This has been cited as one of the reasons he pulled back from the show despite the praise he received for playing the character.

Despite the loss of the titular Witcher as well as the swell of negativity it has earned, The Witcher moves forward with its fourth season. We will see a return of many familiar faces as well as some new ones, with the show managing to pull in some star power in an attempt to ease the sting of losing Cavill. So, let’s take a look at all the actors that we know of so far who will appear in the next season.

New Faces

Liam Hemsworth – Geralt of Rivia

(Netflix)

Though controversial amongst many, the younger Hemsworth brother, Liam, is stepping into the rather large shoes left by Cavill. He certainly has an impressive Hollywood career behind him, having broken onto the scene as Gale Hawthorne in The Hunger Games franchise. Since then, he has solidified himself as a strong action actor with films like Independence Day: Resurgence and The Duel. Hemsworth has some tough work ahead of him if he is convince fans that he is the right man for a very weighty role.

Laurence Fishburne – Regis

(Warner Bros.)

Laurence Fishburne is perhaps one of the bigger Hollywood names that the series has snagged to try to pull back in reluctant fans. He will be taking on a fan-favorite role, Emiel Regis Rohellec Terzieff-Godefroy, otherwise known simply as Regis. Regis is a barber-surgeon and vampire who will use his intellect, and perhaps his fangs, to assist Geralt in getting Ciri back.

Sharlto Copley – Leo Bonhart

(Film District)

Many may know Sharlto Copley as the actor who stumbled upon the role of South African bureaucrat Wikus van de Merwe in the film District 9. The actor has since played a number of roles in film and TV, such as King Stefan in Maleficent, Murdock in the reboot of The A-Team, and more recently, Tiger in Monkey Man. Copley will now take on the role of Leo Bonhart, a vicious bounty hunter who has been sent after Ciri and will likely become a prominent villain within the series.

James Purefoy – Stefan Skellen

(Sky One)

Another actor well suited to playing the villain in James Purefoy, who has appeared in series such as Rome, A Discovery of Witches, and The Veil, as well as movies such as the Academy Award-winning Churchill. Purefoy will take on the role of Stefan Skellen, an agent of the Nilfgaardian Secret Service sent by Emhyr to find Ciri and return her home.

Danny Woodburn – Zoltan Chivay

(Warner Bros.)

Danny Woodburn, well known for his role as Mickey Abbott in Seinfeld, will join the world as the Dwarven warrior Zoltan Chivay. Geralt’s had a fair bit of luck when it comes to the dwarves, often forging allegiances with them. It looks like the same may be true of Zoltan who with cross paths with the Witcher as he travels the Northern lands looking for Ciri.

Linden Porco – Percival Schuttenbach

Known for his roles in Nightmare Alley and, most recently, SyFy’s Resident Alien, Linden Porco will also be joining Zoltan’s band, though he will be playing the only gnome of the group. The character will hopefully provide some lighter comedic moments in the series. Fun fact, the band behind The Witcher III: The Wild Hunt and The Witcher soundtracks is named after this character.

Eve Ridley – Nimue

(Netflix)

Eve Ridley, who recently rose to fame in the Netflix series 3 Body Problem, playing a child destined to die in a repeat simulation, will be joining the world as Nimue. Nimue is a character who goes on to become a strong magic user and is referred to as Lady of the Lake. Before this though, she will be inspired by the story of Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri.

Clive Russell – Stribog

(HBO)

A well-known face in British acting, you will have seen Clive Russell in shows such as Game of Thrones, Ripper Street, and Catherine the Great. Russell will play the wandering storyteller Striborg, who will tell a group of children (including Nimue) the story of Geralt, Yennerfer, and Ciri. This may also be where an explanation is given for Geralt’s physical transformation.

Additional actors

Miles Jovian (Poor Things, Silent Witness) – Unknown Role

Jack Myers (The Crown, Masters of the Air) – River (an original role, or perhaps a codename)

Audrey Katan ( Grantchester, A Small Light) – Beata (an original role)

Edmund Kingsley (3 Body Problem, Devils) – Unknown Role

Familiar Faces

Freya Allan – Ciri

(Netflix)

Freya Allan will continue on in her role as Princess Cirilla, otherwise known as Ciri. Over the last few seasons, Ciri and her Elven blood have become the focus of the show, with everyone seeking her out, including, unbeknownst to her, her own father. Though many thought the actress had been recast between the first and second season, this was untrue. Allan simply aged up and refused to have her eyebrows bleached anymore for fear they would never grow back. Her role will continue to expand in the next season as Ciri starts to get a handle on her powers.

Anya Chalotra – Yennefer

(Netflix)

Yennefer will continue to be played by Anya Chalotra, and though she wishes to have her family of Geralt and Ciri with her, she now bears the responsibility of resurrecting Aretuza from the ashes of the recent battle. It will be interesting to see what Yennefer does with this new burden and whether she will continue tobe of aid to Geralt and Ciri further down the line.

Joey Batey – Jaskier

(Netflix)

The bard Jaskier will return, for how would there be a story if there was no one there to witness it and turn it into a song? Batey’s Jaskier has been well-loved by fans for his comical nature that manages to lift up the sometimes bleak series. He has been a solid part of the cast since the show’s inception so it will be good to see him return again. Perhaps he will even have a joke to make about Geralt’s new look.

Returning actors

Mimi Ndiweni -Fringilla

Eamon Farren -Cahir

Mecia Simson – Francesca

Anna Shaffer -Triss

Wilson Mbomio – Dara

Royce Pierreson -Istredd

Thercia Wilson-Read – Sabrina Glevissig

Mahesh Jadu – Vilgefortz

Lars Mikkelsen – Stregobor

Graham McTavish – Dijkstra

Cassie Clare – Phillipa

Bart Edwards – Nilfgaardian Emperor Emhyr

Hugh Skinner – Radovid

Meng’er Zhang – Milva

The Rats: Ben Radcliffe – Giselher, Christelle Elwin – Mistle, Fabian McCallum – Kayleigh, Aggy K. Adams – Iskra, Juliette Alexandra – Reef, and Connor Crawford – Asse

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy