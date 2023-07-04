What Do We Know About ‘The Witcher’ Season 4?

We all love The Witcher, so it’s a relief that Netflix is breaking form and not canceling the popular series while everyone’s still invested. Even more surprisingly, season 4 was already fully scripted and in production before season 3 was released, something that’s almost unheard of but definitely a good sign for the longevity of the show. Here’s what we know about the upcoming season 4 so far.

When will The Witcher season 4 be released?

That we don’t know yet. When a release date for The Witcher season 4 is announced, we’ll let you know, but sometime next year seems likely.

Is Henry Cavill really leaving The Witcher?

Yes, as much as Henry Cavill is a fan of The Witcher properties as a whole and loved getting to play Geralt, he has parted ways with the show.

So who’s going to play Geralt now?

The new Geralt of Rivia is Liam Hemsworth. Yes, Thor’s brother Liam Hemsworth, who until now was best known for playing Gale in The Hunger Games.

Who else is returning or being replaced?

Rats members Mistle (Christelle Elwin), Reef (Juliette Alexandra), Giselher (Ben Radcliffe), and Asse (Connor Crawford), who appeared in season 3 as well as in their own upcoming spinoff, are reappearing for one special episode in season 4. Other cast members haven’t been confirmed yet, presumably because the showrunners don’t want to confirm who’s going to live or die in season 3 before it’s finished airing. That said, it seems very unlikely that Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan won’t be back as Yennefer and Ciri given how important the characters are.

What do we know about the season 4 plot of The Witcher?

We don’t have anything official nailed down yet about the plot in season 4, which again, makes sense as season 3 is still airing and they won’t want to give too much away before people have had a chance to see it. The smart money so far is on a return to covering more storylines from Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels, as well as a continued focus on Ciri and Yennefer.

Anything else?

Season 5 has already been confirmed, so barring any major disasters it looks like we’re getting a lot more of The Witcher for the foreseeable future.

(featured image: Netflix)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]