The Witcher Has All the Best Memes

Netflix’s The Witcher is growing by leaps and bounds in popularity online. While its debut during the holiday season appeared to stall the creation of an instant, explosive fandom for the show (the books and video games have long enjoyed a huge fan base), The Witcher continues to gather force.

Word of mouth, memes, and countless covers of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher” have helped with the spread. Last week, the show reached #1 on Tumblr’s fandometrics—a position no doubt fueled by the humorous posts that are emerging in abundance.

The Witcher lends itself to memeing. I recently wrote about how Geralt’s smiling sword has a darker side, but most of what’s being generated from the fan community is good winking fun. The tongue-in-cheek humor undergirding the show is the perfect meme base, providing the characters with over-the-top situations and furnishing the actors with exaggerated expressions just waiting to be screengrabbed and gif’d. And the show’s dramatic relationships are particularly easy to represent via, say, SpongeBob SquarePants or Parks and Rec.

Sometimes an existing meme format gains meta-textuality by already featuring Henry Cavill:

The One With Ross Geller Dressed Uncannilly Like Geralt of Rivia:

Geralt’s choice of dress inspires on its own:

Tag yourself:

Panic! At the Cintran Feast

Effective advertising:

Many popular posts use the comedic odd-couple relationship between Geralt and the bard Jaskier as a jumping-off point:

Jaskier on his own appears to be a meme favorite:

And some memes riff on the idea that Jaskier was jealous of Yennefer for securing Geralt’s affections:

Since we can’t stop playing “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher” and have given up trying:

And then, of course, there’s the one Witcher truth universally acknowledged:

Seen any good Witcher memes as of late? Toss the links our way in the comments.

(via Tumblr, image: lordasriell on Tumblr)

