Everything We Know About ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ Season 2

If you told fans of The Walking Dead during season 7 that there would be multiple spinoffs and that one of them would feature Negan and Maggie together, nobody would have believed it. But Negan and Maggie’s chemistry made it evident that they were always going to cross paths again, and The Walking Dead: Dead City seems like the best approach to bring them back together.

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 ends on somewhat of a cliffhanger, making season 2 absolutely necessary to wrap up Negan and Maggie’s arcs. Dead City has been officially renewed for a second season, but when can we expect to see it? And who made it out alive?

What is The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 about?

It’s too early for plot details as the renewal was quite literally just announced. Of course, we can expect Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) to reluctantly begin his role as the new leader of a community, Maggie (Lauren Cohan) struggling to deal with Hershel’s shift in behavior, and more chaos in the city of New York.

Does The Walking Dead: Dead City have a release window?

Due to the ongoing WGA and SAG strikes, we could be looking at a late 2024-2025 release at this point.

Is there a trailer?

All we have is the announcement trailer from San Diego Comic-Con. But it’s pretty exciting that The Walking Dead: Dead City is so popular.

Who will return in season 2?

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan are obviously reprising their roles as Negan Smith and Maggie Greene. Also likely to return (because they survived season 1) are Gaius Charles as Perlie, Željko Ivanek as “The Croat,” Mahina Napoleon as Ginny, Logan Kim as Hershel, and Lisa Emery as the Dama.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

