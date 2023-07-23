‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ and ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ Have Been Renewed for Season 2

The Walking Dead universe makes AMC so much damn money that renewing two spinoff series immediately is hardly a shock. Folks who weren’t excited about The Walking Dead: Dead City were likely proven wrong after watching the series. And those who have been anticipating The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon can squee even longer now. Yes, both The Walking Dead: Dead City and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon have been renewed for second seasons.

Given the fan response to Maggie Greene (Lauren Cohan) and Negan Smith (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) joining forces in New York, it doesn’t surprise me that The Walking Dead: Dead City was renewed for another season. The season 1 finale left fans with many questions and a great setup for Negan’s arc. Meanwhile The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon hasn’t even premiered yet and it’s already getting a second season. Will that prove necessary? We’ll soon see. Daryl’s strange circumstances that land him in a different country (Bonjour Paris!) may not be worth exploring beyond a first season.

Expanding the stories of core characters from The Walking Dead allows us to receive closure on their journeys. After The Walking Dead series finale, we were left with questions about what came next. Negan and Maggie crossing paths again was always a given. Daryl leaving his chosen family to go on a journey and ending up in the middle of the ocean? Not remotely what any of us were expecting. But exploring what the rest of the world is getting up to during the zombie apocalypse is always fun. Right?

In typical fashion for The Walking Dead universe, a rather large sneak peek for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is currently available, including the trailer above. One thing is for sure: the stories of The Walking Dead will continue.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: AMC)

