The Walking Dead universe isn’t dead yet and I know some people hope for it to be put to rest. I don’t blame anyone because stretching a series out too long can get tiring. But if you’re a fan of The Walking Dead, you probably know about The Walking Dead spinoffs. Currently, there are more on their way and we’ll see if they top The Walking Dead: Dead City.

I’ve officially discussed this franchise to death and I’m becoming a Walker. And yet I’m here typing with my rotting fingers to tell you about the chronological order of The Walking Dead spinoffs. In regards to the order of release for the already existing spinoffs and upcoming spinoffs it goes like this:

Fear the Walking Dead (2015–present)

The Walking Dead: World Beyond (2020–2021)

Tales of the Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: Dead City (2023–present)

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (2023–present)

The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne

More Tales from the Walking Dead Universe

But here we go with the in-world chronology.

10. Fear the Walking Dead (Seasons 1-5)

(AMC)

The early seasons of Fear the Walking Dead were chef’s kiss because of the characters, the plotlines, the locations, and performances. Fear the Walking Dead originally followed a ragtag chosen family in the early days of the apocalypse. And eventually caught up with The Walking Dead‘s current timeline in the later seasons. The gold that was the Clark family and their chosen apocalyptic family members traveling by sea and then eventually on land again will forever be cherished.

9. The Walking Dead: World Beyond (Season 1)

(AMC)

The Walking Dead: World Beyond season 1 focuses on a group of kids that venture outside of their isolated community to see what’s beyond their walls. It’s the coming-of-age horror series that people either got behind or didn’t. Season 1 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond occurs before Fear the Walking Dead season 6 chronologically. But neither series intersect at any point so if you skip watching it altogether, you’re not missing anything.

8. Fear the Walking Dead (Season 6)

(AMC)

Fear the Walking Dead season 6 follows fearless leader Morgan Jones (Lennie James), the aftermath of his group being separated, and a cult leader/former serial killer named Teddy (John Glover). It’s a packed season that ends on such a bonkers note and throws everyone into one of the worst possible situations. And if you’re a big Fear the Walking Dead fan, I recommend watching it if you haven’t caught up yet.

7. The Walking Dead: World Beyond (Season 2)

(AMC)

It may not be the most highly rated series, but The Walking: World Beyond season 2 (somewhat) ties into the disappearance of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) from The Walking Dead. The Walking Dead season 2 follows Iris Bennett (Aliyah Royale) and her group’s desperate attempt to get her sister and their father back from the Civic Republic Military (CRM). The post-credits scene is also something to pay attention to.

6. Tales of the Walking Dead

(AMC)

There isn’t a lot to say about Tales of the Walking Dead because it’s merely anthology that consists of isolated stories within the universe. It’s a spinoff that isn’t necessary to watch unless you are very dedicated to watching every spinoff in The Walking Dead universe. Tales of the Walking Dead is like American Horror Stories in that there’s no overarching story. And therefore you can watch the episodes out of order if you want to.

5. Fear the Walking Dead (Season 8)

(AMC)

The final season of Fear the Walking Dead is finally here and not wasting time. Fear the Walking Dead season 8 takes place 7 years after Fear the Walking Dead season 7. And the focus of 8A is on Morgan Jones and Grace Mukherjee (Karen David) trying to rescue their adopted daughter from the community of PADRE. As well everyone’s attempt to figure out what PADRE’s true intentions are. Fear the Walking Dead season 8 will return on October 23 to wrap up the series.

4. The Walking Dead: Dead City

(AMC)

I’m not exaggerating when I say that The Walking Dead: Dead City is actually better than anyone expected. The Walking Dead: Dead City takes place years after The Walking Dead series finale. It follows Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan)’s journey through New York to save Maggie’s son. As far as where it takes place in the timeline and whether it comes before or after Fear the Walking Dead season 8 is quite confusing. But there’s nothing to say you have to watch either first. It’s a do-what-you-want situation.

3. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

(AMC)

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is on its way and it will focus on Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) who somehow ends up in France and has to figure out how he ended up overseas. There’s no confirmation on whether or not The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon place during the events of The Walking Dead: Dead City. What we do is that Daryl will be tangled up with random folks that aren’t looking to make his life any easier.

2. The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne

There’s very little information surrounding what the precise plot is for The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne and whether or not it takes place before or after The Walking Dead: Dead City. The most that’s known about this spinoff is that it will focus on Rick Grimes and Michonne (Danai Gurira) reconnecting after a long period of time. We’ll hear more details very soon about the spinoff as it’s going to come out in 2024 or later.

1. More Tales of the Walking Dead Universe

The only thing we know for sure about More Tales of the Walking Dead is that it’s anthology series that will be like Tales of the Walking Dead. Fingers crossed the series won’t prove to be a failed attempt to expand the universe.

(featured image: AMC)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]