‘The Sandman’ Teaser From Netflix Geeked? Twitter Loves It.

Over the last year, Netflix slowly released casting information and other tidbits about their adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman. Today, in a trailer for Geeked Week, we finally saw some footage for the highly anticipated new series. Even though it only showed a few seconds of Dream (Tom Sturridge) and Lucifer (Gwendoline Christie), it was enough to set my little goth heart and Twitter afire.

Watch this and you may spot some Sandman clips… https://t.co/lsY6SBXOr1 — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) May 16, 2022

Many popular Netflix shows appeared in the trailer, which included new images for the upcoming seasons of Stranger Things and The Umbrella Academy. The Sandman parts may have been few, but they hyped up an already excited fanbase. It isn’t surprising, as Tom Sturridge’s cheekbones and jawline look exactly like they jumped off of the pages of Sandman.

IM SHAKING NETFLIX SANDMAN I AM ON THE FLOOR — swirly ☥ SANDMAN NETFLIX TEASER (@swirlingthings) May 16, 2022

Neil Gaiman’s iconic comic book came out in 1989 and has gathered a huge fanbase. The main story follows Dream (also known as The Sandman) as some power-hungry magicians capture him during a failed attempt at snaring Death. Dream remains imprisoned for 30 years, during which time humanity sufferers from sleep disorders, among other mental ailments. When he finally escapes, he must rebuild his power by finding his lost tools.

OH MY GOD THE CLIPS FROM SANDMAN, DREAM, LUCIFER, OH MY GOD — Anthropomorphic personification of Hype (@anthrossandman) May 16, 2022

During his search, he must visit Hell, where he encounters Lucifer. In the comics, Lucifer looked very similar to David Bowie, yet the short glimpse of Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones, Star Wars: The Force Awakens) as Lucifer has many excited for the new gender-swapped image. I mean, it is 2022; the world is ready for a sophisticated and beautiful female Lucifer already. Christie looks flawless with those giant wings.

Summoning you into the realm of SANDMAN. More is coming your way VERY SOON at #GeekedWeek. pic.twitter.com/kUOXagQ6Tc — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 16, 2022

During Geeked Week (June 6-10), Netflix promised to give more information on all the shows and movies teased in their trailer. Hopefully, they will at least set a release date for The Sandman, or maybe give a longer trailer with more peeks at the live-action characters. I have a deep personal need to see Desire and Death brought to life. Which characters are you excited to see?

