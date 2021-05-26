Netflix’s The Sandman is gearing up to be an amazing adaptation of the Neil Gaiman comic series. From Gwendoline Christie starring as Lucifer to Tom Sturridge as Dream of the Endless, we were already excited about what this series had in store for us, and now we’re getting additional cast, including Patton Oswalt, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and more! But there was something even more exciting in the announcement: the inclusion of preferred pronouns for each performer!

While the cast is absolutely incredible (Jenna Coleman as Constantine?! YES PLEASE), what was great was that the press release included preferred pronouns for the entire additional cast, as well as for those already announced! (MAKE THIS A REGULAR THING, PLEASE AND THANK YOU.)

The email went on, stating: “You all know that Tom Sturridge (he/him) is Dream of the Endless, Gwendolyn Christie (she/her) is Lucifer, Sanjeev Bhaskar (he/him) and Amid Chaudry (he/him) are Cain and Abel, Charles Dance (he/him) is Roderick Burgess, Vivienne Acheampong (she/her) is Lucienne, and Boyd Holbrook (he/him) is The Corinthian.”

This should be commonplace. So often, when writing about performers, I tend to go to their social media platforms to find what pronouns they use and how they identify. It’s an easy step on my part, but there are some writers/outlets that don’t go through that effort, and having an email PR blast that tells us the cast and their pronouns makes it common for writers to make sure they’re not misgendering performers, as well.

Mason Alexander Park uses they/them pronouns, and while this email introduced them to the series and then included the pronouns of the rest of the cast, as well, I really loved how this press release was formatted. There wasn’t a moment where they assumed we knew everyone’s pronouns and made it clear how each new cast member identified and again, that should just be the norm.

What was also cool was the email broke down the casting behind each actor and why they were chosen for the role.

DEATH – Dream’s wiser, nicer, and much more sensible sister. Significantly harder to cast than you might imagine (well, than I imagined, anyway). Hundreds of talented women from all around the planet auditioned, and they were brilliant, and none of them were right. Someone who could speak the truth to Dream, on the one hand, but also be the person you’d want to meet when your life was done on the other. And then we saw Kirby Howell-Baptiste’s (she/her) audition and we knew we had our Death. DESIRE – Dream’s sibling and everything you want, whatever you want and whoever you are. Desire is also trouble for Dream. Families are complicated. We had barely started looking when Mason Alexander Park (they/them) reached out on Twitter, and threw their hat into the ring. We were thrilled when they got the part. DESPAIR – Desire’s twin, Dream’s sister. She is the moment when all hope is gone, the bleakest of the Endless. Donna Preston (she/her) will be playing her, and her performance is chilling and sad. You feel her pain. JOHANNA CONSTANTINE – Eighteenth Century occult adventuress, John Constantine’s great-great-great grandmother. This Sandman character became so popular that she even had her own spin-off series. I created her to fill the role that John Constantine does in the past. When we broke down the first season, given that we knew that we would be encountering Johanna in the past, we wondered what would happen if we met a version of her in the present as well. We tried it and the script was sparkier, feistier, and in some ways even more fun. So having written her, we just had to cast her. Jenna Coleman (she/her) gave us the Johanna of our dreams – tough, brilliant, tricky, haunted and probably doomed. ETHEL CRIPPS – Roderick Burgess’s love, John Dee’s mother, is a small but vital role in the comics, but she became more important as we told our story. In the 1920s and 30s, she is played by Niamh Walsh (she/her): a betrayed and determined young woman seeking to survive. In the present day, now a woman of a hundred identities and a thousand lies, she’s played by the brilliant Joely Richardson (she/her). JOHN DEE – Ethel’s son is dangerous. He was driven mad, long ago. Now he’s out and on a quest for Truth that may destroy the world. We needed an actor who could break your heart and keep your sympathy while taking you into the darkest places. We were lucky that David Thewlis (he/him) took the part. Now we’re shooting The Doll’s House, the second big Sandman storyline. It’s the story of: ROSE WALKER – a young woman on a desperate search for her missing brother, who finds a family she didn’t know that she had, and a connection to Dream that neither of them can escape. We needed someone young who could make you care as she ventures into some very dangerous places. Boyd Holbrook’s Corinthian is waiting for her, after all. Kyo Ra (she/her) achieves that as Rose. LYTA HALL – Rose’s friend, a young widow mourning her husband Hector. Rose doesn’t know that Hector has started showing up in Lyta’s dreams, though. Or that strange things are happening. Razane Jammal (she/her) is Lyta, and she’s terrific. UNITY KINKAID – Heiress, Rose’s mysterious benefactor. She has spent a century asleep. Now she’s awake, having missed out on her life. She’s played by Sandra James Young (she/her). GILBERT – Rose Walker’s debonair protector. A dab hand with a paradox and a sword cane. Stephen Fry (he/him) is a National Treasure, and we forget sometimes that he’s also a remarkable actor. Seeing him in costume and make up on the dailies made me blink: it was as if the comic had come to life. MATTHEW – Dream’s trusted emissary. A raven. I expected our animals to be CGI, and was both taken aback and thrilled when the dailies started coming in, and there was Dream talking to… well, a raven. But ravens don’t really talk. The question was, could we find an actor who could make you care about a dead person who was now a bird in the Dreaming – one who isn’t certain what’s going on, or whether any of this is a good idea? And could we find a voice performer who was also the kind of Sandman fan who used to stand in line to get his Sandman comics signed? The answer was, we could if we asked Patton Oswalt (he/him). And Patton was the first person we asked, and the first person we cast, the day before we pitched The Sandman to Netflix.

I was already very excited for The Sandman. Lady Lucifer and the ever-expanding Boyd Holbrook Netflix universe delighted me, but this email just made me that much more excited. The team behind the show clearly cares, and now that Netflix has set this is motion, there’s no excuse for other companies. Including preferred pronouns for your performers is simple and the least you can do, and kudos to Netflix for taking the step and being there for the talent they’re working with.

