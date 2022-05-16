Netflix is gearing up for its “Geeked Week” for 2022. So you might be asking yourself what exactly is the Netflix Geeked Week? We’ll get into details below, but basically, it’s a weeklong celebration of all of Netflix’s properties with a more geekified twist to them. We’re talking Stranger Things, Resident Evil, and now new footage of the Neil Gaiman adaptation The Sandman.

Taking place from June 6 through June 10, the celebration seems to have plenty for fans to talk about in the new trailer that Netflix released for the event. According to Netflix’s Tudum site, the following shows and movies will also have news coming out during Geeked Week: Spiderhead, The Gray Man, The Sea Beast, The School for Good and Evil, and First Kill. There is also rumored to be news about new seasons for Sweet Tooth, The Dragon Prince, Shadow and Bone, Lock & Key, Alice in Borderland, and The Cuphead Show.

Geeked Week 2022 is about to be out of this world with Stranger Things, The Sandman, The Gray Man and more coming your way June 6-10. 🌎🌍🌏 #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/D8l07DB6yc — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 16, 2022

So, let’s talk a bit about what we can expect from this year’s event!

The Sandman

This year’s Geeked Week is exciting because we’re getting our first look at the Neil Gaiman series come to life, and we get to see a bit of Tom Sturridge as Dream with glimpses of the rest of the series. We know the amazingly brilliant class, but we don’t know the overall feel of the show, and this trailer helps to reinforce what we already knew from the first look teaser that Netflix released.

Resident Evil

We’ve broken down the new series here but it is clear that we’re going to get even more news and footage about the new Resident Evil series for Netflix during Geeked Week. As our Briana Lawrence wrote, the new series will focus on the “daughter of the “I wear my sunglasses at night” antagonist, Albert Wesker.”

The Gray Man

The Ryan Gosling/Chris Evans/Ana de Armas movie has been getting plenty of buzz for the cast alone, but from what we have seen of the film, it’s going to be another entry into the “why the stache” section of Chris Evans’ resume.

Stranger Things

The last we saw of Hawkins, Indiana, plenty of problems faced our favorite teens. Now, we’re finally gearing up for season 4, and Geeked Week lands right between the release of Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 and the release of the second volume. So, maybe we’ll get some answers for volume 2, or even what’s coming in the final season!

Netflix’s Geeked Week is June 6–10, and there will be plenty of content from the streaming platform for fans to enjoy!

