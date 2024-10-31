Tony Hinchcliffe’s “garbage” comment against Puerto Rico is under fire not just on social media but also among celebrities of Puerto Rican descent.

Hinchcliffe made a ‘roast’ about Puerto Rico at Trump’s Madison Square Garden event on October 27. He described Puerto Rico as “a floating island of garbage” to the attendees. Hinchcliffe hammered down on the racist tropes against other racial minorities in his comedy skit.

Needless to say, Puerto Ricans and other Latinos were greatly offended when the news broke. Aubrey Plaza, whose paternal grandparents are Puerto Rican, had a message for Hinchcliffe. While delivering a speech at the Innovator Awards in New York, Aubrey said, “Thankfully, my sweet abuelita wasn’t here to hear that disgusting remark. But if she was alive today, I think she would say, ‘Tony Hinchcliffe, go fuck yourself.” Plaza says that the Wall Street Journal can “quote her” on this statement.

"Thankfully, my sweet abuelita wasn’t here to hear that disgusting remark. But if she was alive today, I think she would say, ‘Tony Hinchcliffe, go f— yourself.’" https://t.co/ucQopAR2ON pic.twitter.com/zTJIQdGQKe — Variety (@Variety) October 30, 2024

Aubrey is just one of many other celebrities who stood up against the blatant racism. Bad Bunny posted a video tribute showcasing Puerto Rican excellence on his Instagram account in light of Hinchcliffe’s remarks. Luis Fonsi wrote on his Instagram, “It’s been abundantly clear that these people have no respect for us, and yet they want our vote.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ricky Martin also condemned the comments and endorsed their support for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Offending a key demographic

A Trump campaign manager, Danielle Alvarez, expressed, “This joke does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign.” Despite that statement from his campaign team, Trump hasn’t addressed the comment made by Tony Hinchcliffe. His running mate JD Vance couldn’t care less and told people to “stop getting so offended.”

The Trump campaign has been making its case to Latino voters. At the same time, Trump’s allies have aired Spanish-speaking ads that warn non-citizens from voting. With the racist comedy skit at Madison Square Garden, it’s suffice to say that Trump’s efforts have been dashed.

