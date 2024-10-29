‘Stop getting so offended:’ Oh good, JD Vance has a take on that super racist MAGA rally

Oh good, just what we needed: JD Vance told everyone to stop being upset over racist jokes. Honestly, the last thing we need is Hillbilly Elegy telling us what we should and should not be offended by. He is also commenting on it having admittedly not heard the joke himself.

Recommended Videos

Vance told NBC News that he thought everyone should “stop getting so offended.” Brave thing to say to people when you didn’t hear the joke in the first place. The “joke” itself was from comedian Tony Hinchcliffe and his set featured a number of racist remarks. He called Puerto Rico a “trash” island and made comments about Black people connecting back to racist stereotypes.

Instead of saying that he doesn’t condone the racism, Vance decided to say get over it. “I’m just — I’m so over it,” Vance said. “I’ve heard about the joke, I haven’t actually seen the joke that you mentioned, but I think that it’s telling that Kamala Harris’ closing message is essentially that all of Donald Trump’s voters are Nazis, and you should get really pissed off about a comedian telling a joke.”

Vance has continued to double down on the fact that he thinks the jokes were a-okay. “A comedian told a joke, and I don’t think that’s news worth making,” Vance told another reporter. And he went on to say that it was fine to make jokes like that. “Maybe I’m old fashioned, or maybe I just grew up with a grandmother who had an especially foul mouth. But you know what I do? You know what I do when I think a joke is dumb or not funny? I don’t laugh,” Vance said.

But also, in true Trumpian fashion, Vance pretended like the jokes weren’t a reflection on the Trump/Vance campaign. He said he was “not worried that a joke that a comedian who has no affiliation with Donald Trump’s campaign told.” It was told at a MAGA rally that Donald Trump attended in New York City.

The racist “joke” was told at your rally, JD

It truly is baffling to have someone like JD Vance pretend like this has nothing to do with Trump and his campaign. Sir, you went to Yale. I think your brain cells are gone but you have to have at least one in there that helps you see how that logic doesn’t pan out. Hinchcliffe was saying this at a rally in YOUR name. You and Donald Trump are now synonymous with each other.

So yes, a racist joke that the crowd of your supporters laughed at does, in fact, reflect back on the Trump campaign and the message that it is sending out into the world. Vance’s reaction to the outrage also isn’t surprising. He basically just brushes aside any real complaints that people have against him and the Trump campaign and pretend like they don’t matter. So why should we be shocked that he think the racist jokes have nothing to do with them?

The fact of the matter is that Trump and his views breed this kind of “comedy.” It is a direct reflection of the hatred that men like Donald Trump inspire in people. Vance pretending otherwise is just ridiculous.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy